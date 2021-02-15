Updated CFMoto 250NK Expected To Break Cover Soon

CFMoto has quite an impressive range of motorcycles suited to riders of all backgrounds. In Asian countries like the Philippines and India, as well as in parts of Europe and Australia, the Chinese manufacturer enjoys a substantial slice of the pie, even in the midst of global name brands such as Honda, Yamaha, and Kawasaki. This is largely thanks to their affordable price tags and overall decent quality and reliability.

As stated above, CFMoto boasts a wide array of models for all sorts of riders. For beginners, the 150 NK and 250 NK—sharply styled naked bikes which look and perform the part—are affordable and stylish options in the market. For those whose skill level and budget go beyond the capabilities of a small capacity beginner bike, there’s the 400 NK and 650 NK, mid-sized naked bikes which feature a simple yet effective formula. The 400 GT and 650 GT also present themselves with incredible value with their premium componentry and long distance touring ability. Meanwhile, the 650 MT serves as CFMoto's offering in the middleweight ADV segment.

Last year, CFMoto stunned the world when they launched the 700 CL-X range of bikes in the global market. Featuring a 689cc parallel twin engine rated for 71 horsepower, this bike was meant to go up against the likes of the Ducati Scrambler and Triumph Street Twin. It currently enjoys success in multiple markets as CFMoto's most premium range of bikes in its roster. Now, while CFMoto has given much attention to its premium lines, it has also been hard at work revamping their affordable bikes.

With the 300SR recently making its way across multiple markets, CFMoto has now turned its attention to the bike which the 300SR sportbike is based on: the 250 NK. That said, we can expect the upcoming bike to feature a variety of design and styling updates. As many of you are familiar, CFMoto has been in a long standing partnership with KTM, as well as their design partners, KISKA Design, who have been responsible for the designs of both KTM and CFMoto motorcycles over the years.

As far as componentry and specifications go, the updated NK is expected to come with similar braking and suspension parts as the existing machines. A report from iMotorbike suggests that the new bike will also come with a slight bump in power, bumping up its output to 27.5 horsepower as opposed to the current bike’s 26 ponies.