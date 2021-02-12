It seems like just yesterday that Jawa teased its updated Forty-Two in a tiny little 10-second video. Perhaps that’s because it was, in fact, February 11, 2021, and it’s now February 12 as I write this. In any case, the newly BS6-compliant Jawa Forty-Two is officially here, with a handful of refinements to improve the overall rider experience. Let’s take a look.

First, the engine. It’s still powered by a liquid-cooled, DOHC, 293cc single outputting 27.33 ps (or just a hair under 27 hp). Torque is a claimed 27.02 Nm, which works out to 19.928 ft-lbs. While Jawa’s claim about its BS6 models being the first in India to offer cross-port technology was handily debunked by Syed Shiraz at the International Business Times, that particular misrepresentation may be beside the point. At the end of the day, you still probably already know if you want a Jawa Forty-Two, and it likely isn’t a dealbreaker.

Anyway, what’s new for 2021 are tubeless tires and plenty of matte black everywhere. The black alloy wheels, for example, are quite nice. Jawa also says that it made its saddle more comfortable, which of course you won’t know unless you sit on both the BS6 and BS4 versions and/or take them both for a ride. They do look quite nice, though. Bar-end black mirrors are also standard.

Gallery: 2021 Jawa Forty-Two

10 Photos

Optional accessories for 2021 include a nice little smoked flyscreen, as well as an X-shaped matte black grille that goes over the headlight. Your color options for 2021 include Orion Red, Sirius White, or Allstar Black, all of which come in matte finishes. Additionally, all three colors feature a contrasting matte silver racing stripe down the left side of the tank, with text reading “42” and “Classic Legends” in small text underneath.

Modern Jawas have had an undeniably strong aesthetic sense since Classic Legends first revived the brand. That’s definitely still the case with this minor update. The company has expanded its dealer network to 181 locations (up from an initial 100) across India, so let’s hope its early delivery hiccups to its customers are a thing of the past. Pricing is Rs. 1.84 lakh, or approximately $2,534 for the dual-channel ABS version. That’s up from Rs.1.72 lakh for the 2020 dual-channel ABS version (or about $2,369).