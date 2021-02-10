Black and silver is a classic color combination for a reason. Just one look at this gorgeous 1963 Honda CA95 Benly will show you why, in no uncertain terms. Since simply going “hnnnnnngggggghhhh” for a couple of paragraphs would not constitute a good use of either your time or mine, let’s instead discuss why you might want to welcome this particular bike into your home.

Starting with the good: Just look at this thing. While it’s not perfect, it definitely looks well-cared-for. Heck, it even still has the original tool kit, folks. I audibly gasped when I got to a photo showing the little tool roll, mounted behind the left side cover, with its tidily embossed “H M” logo on display. From the front fender to that adorable taillight, this Benly is extremely cosmetically appealing.

When new, the 154cc SOHC four-stroke parallel twin engine made a claimed 16 horsepower. It sports a single Keihin carburetor, and is mated to a four-speed gearbox. However, prior to long-term storage, the engine was drained of all fluids by a previous owner. The current owner has not attempted to start it at any point, which is why there is sadly no running video available for this bike.

Gallery: 1963 Honda CA95 Benly

16 Photos

The odometer shows 7,000 miles on the clock, although total mileage is of course unknown. Other beautiful touches include the Nippon Seiki gauge in the headlight bucket, that rounded-square headlight with chrome bezel, the knee pads on the gas tank, chrome wire-spoke wheels shod in Firestone Deluxe Champion whitewall tires, dual chrome exhaust, and both center and side stands.

It’s located in Portland, Oregon, and is being offered at no reserve on Bring A Trailer. The auction ends in just over an hour, at the time of writing—on February 10, 2021. Current bid is up to $4,350, so you’d better move fast if you want it.