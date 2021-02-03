Royal Enfield has always been about freedom of expression, and bringing out the unique character of the rider through their motorcycles. In fact, the Indian motorcycle manufacturer has long encouraged custom builds, and has even launched quite a number of programs geared precisely towards the customization of their motorcycles. Custom Royal Enfields come in all shapes and sizes—some of which with very distinct inspirations.

Such is the case with this gorgeous Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350 which has been transformed into a bobber. The builder of this machine, Bulleteer Customs, designed this bike as a tribute to the iconic rock band, Queen's frontman, Freddie Mercury. In a tasteful and glamourous fashion, this motorcycle has been fitted with a variety of custom parts that pay tribute to the rock star. For starters, the Thunderbird has been fitted with a set of custom fenders which are shorter than the stock units. The bike's alloy wheels were swapped in favor of spoked units which give the bike a more retro aesthetic.

Additionally, multiple 'Mercury' logos have been painted onto the bike—one on each side of the tank, as well as on the shortened fenders. The instrument panel was also changed in favor of a sleeker and more visually simple single-pod analogue unit. The folks at Bulleteer Customs wasted no time in crafting a custom fuel tank. Noticeably smaller than the stock unit, the custom fuel tank gives the bike a more retro bobber aesthetic. A custom leather seat was also crafted to match the bike's laid back boneline.

Topping things off is a truly magical color scheme of teal and white, with matching gold accents. Additional details that pay homage to the iconic rock band include the names of two of some their most popular songs: 'We Will Rock You' and 'A Kind Of Magic' have been airbrushed onto the bike's fenders. With a machine as glamorous as this, it wouldn't be surprising to see this bike in one of Queen's gigs if Freddie Mercury were around today.