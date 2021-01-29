Husqvarna's motorcycles have been available in the Philippine market for nearly a month now. Consisting of three street bikes, the Vitpilen 401, Svartpilen 401, and the Svartpilen 200, Husqvarna's lineup gave a retro-styled alternative to KTM's edgy machines. Even to those who weren't aware that the two companies resided under the same umbrella, the fact that Husqvarna's bikes are being displayed in KTM showrooms has been a dead giveaway.

That being said, the Ayala Corporation, one of the biggest conglomerates in the Philippines which handles everything from real estate to automobiles, has finally made it official that they will be taking the helm of Husqvarna's operations in the country. Similarly, in 2017, the Ayala Corporation inaugurated the first KTM manufacturing plant in the Philippines, located in Sta. Rosa, Laguna. Subsequently, Husqvarna's 401 and 200 bikes will be manufactured in the same facility as their Austrian counterparts.

For reference, KTM currently outsources production of the 390 Duke, RC 390, RC 200, 200 Duke, 790 Duke, and 790 Adventure in the Philippines. These bikes are then sold in the local market, and exported to nearby neighboring countries. With all these bikes seeing assembly in the Philippines, it's safe to say that the folks at Ayala Corp have dialed it in pretty nicely.

Prior to the launch of the the Husqvarna Vitpilen and Svartpilen range of motorcycles in the Philippines, motorcycle enthusiasts had long been craving for these bikes to enter the market. After all, the KTM 390 Duke, the platform on which the Huskies are based, has been a favorite in the market thanks to its lightweight construction and impressive performance.

Dino Santos, President and COO of Adventure Cycle Philippines, Inc stated in a report published by MotoPinas, “In 2021, we now don’t have just one weapon. We have two weapons now – we have KTM, and Husqvarna Motorcycles. We have a great battle and with these weapons, I am confident that together, we will be able to conquer 2021’s races.”