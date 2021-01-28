A few days ago, word surfaced that Benelli was updating the TRK 502 adventure bike in the Indian market. As it would turn out, the Chinese-owned Italian motorcycle manufacturer has intentions of strengthening its presence in the Indian market. A report from BikeDekho states that Benelli is in fact planning to launch its entire model range in BS6-compliant trim over the course of several months.

That said, Benelli is expected to roll out a new bike every two months or so, starting with the aforementioned TRK 502 adventure bike. Following this soon to be launch, will likely be the company's flagship middleweight, the Leoncino 500. This neo-retro styled street bike is already present in several other markets in Asia and Europe, and comes equipped with the same 500cc parallel twin as that of the TRK 502. That said, Benelli's 500cc platform makes a pretty strong case for itself as far as value and performance are concerned.

Benelli Leoncino 800 QJ Motor SRG600 Benelli TRK 502

Yet another motorcycle expected to make its debut in India is the Benelli 502C, a power cruiser that bears an uncanny resemblance to the Ducati Diavel 1260. As expected, this bike also gets the same 500cc engine found on the Leoncino 500 and the TRK 502. Moving on to smaller bikes in Benelli's lineup, the TNT 300 and Leoncino 250 could also be expected to launch in India this year. As opposed to their bigger counterparts, these lightweight, low displacement models have a bigger chance of becoming a hit among India's motorcycle enthusiasts.

On the global stage, Benelli also has a few high capacity machines in the pipeline, through announcements made by its Chinese parent company, QJ Motors. For instance, the TNT 600's Chinese Qianjiang Motor counterpart had been unveiled last year. A TRK 800 adventure bike and a bigger, badder Leoncino 800 Scrambler have also been announced as future additions to the company's roster. Whether or not these bikes will make their debut in India remains unconfirmed. But if they indeed make it to the market, chances are they will arrive late this year or early next year.