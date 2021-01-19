If you’re a Harley-Davidson fan and you’ve been eagerly awaiting all the info on the 2021 model lineup, today is your day. For the new year, the Motor Company bumped the Street Bob up to 114 status, restyled the Fat Boy 114, and introduced a new Rockford Fosgate-powered audio system on the 2021 CVO Street Glide and CVO Road Glide. Of course, there are plenty of new styling elements throughout the line to add seasoning to the soup. Let’s take a look.

First, the 2021 Street Bob 114. This is the lightest-weight Softail model, according to the MoCo. It’s powered by a Milwaukee-Eight 114 engine, which makes 119 ft-lbs of torque at 3,000 rpm. As a Softail, it boasts that rear underseat monoshock with an on-shock preload adjuster. It also boasts two-up seating and pegs as well, a dual bending valve front suspension, LED headlamp, digital instrumentation, a USB charging port, keyless ignition, and a security system as standard.

Styling elements include black and chrome elements where you want them. Chopped fenders, mini-ape handlebars, black steel laced wheels, and a blacked-out engine with pushrod tubes in bright chrome as an accent. Available colors include Vivid Black, Stone Washed White Pearl, Baja Orange, or Deadwood Green.

For the 2021 Fat Boy 114, the Motor Company switched chrome finishes to offer a different look for the new year. Instead of satin chrome everything, you now get bright chrome everything. That includes the engine covers, exhaust, front end details including the headlight nacelle, fork covers, and riser, rear fender struts, tank console, and Ventilator air cleaner cover. The Fat Boy wouldn’t be the Fat Boy without wearing massive rubber, so its solid aluminum 18-inch Lakester wheels get a 160mm and 240mm set of Michelin Scorcher tires. Harley also trimmed both the front and rear fenders to make those extra thick tires really stand out. Available colors include Vivid Black, Black Jack Metallic, Deadwood Green, or a two-tone Gauntlet Gray Metallic paired with Vivid Black.

Over on the Touring side, the hot rod bagger trio gets a brand-new low profile engine guard to help emphasize their slammed-ness. Both the Street Glide Special and Road Glide Special get new two-tone paint schemes for 2021, as well as your choice of either blacked-out or bright chrome accents. The Road King Special and Street Glide Special both get Harley’s new Daymaker LED headlamp, as well.

If you’re thinking of moving up to a CVO for 2021, both the CVO Street Glide and CVO Road Glide models get a brand-new Harley-Davidson Audio powered by Rockford Fosgate system developed specifically for the Motor Company’s machines. Also, if you’re interested in retrofitting this system to your existing CVO, Harley will be selling components as accessories for your 2014 and later Touring model equipped with the Boom! Box infotainment system.

Gallery: 2021 Harley-Davidson CVO, Touring, and Softail Lineup

20 Photos

CVOs also get a new 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wheel combo for 2021, featuring a cast-aluminum rim, laced spokes, and a tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS). An LED console light, new instrument faces, and new standard-length saddlebags (which replace the extended-length saddlebags previously found on the outgoing models) also come standard. Available two-tone paint options include Sunset Orange Fade and Sunset Black with satin chrome accents, Black Hole with gloss black and black onyx finishes, or Bronze Armor with smoked satin and gloss black finishes.