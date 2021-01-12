The KTM 200 Duke is undoubtedly the bike responsible for bringing KTM performance to the masses. In fact, in Asia, the 200 Duke is KTM's best selling motorcycle thanks to its affordable price tag and friendly power delivery. The 200cc naked bike is also the most powerful and premium equipped machine in its class, making it extremely attractive to young motorcyclists.

Due to the sheer number of KTM 200 Duke roaming the streets in countries like India, it's natural for owners to want to give their bikes a unique character. Such is the case with lifestyle vlogger Priyanka Kochhar, who showcases her one of a kind KTM 200 Duke via her YouTube channel, BikeWithGirl. Granted, there are tons of modified KTM 200 Dukes in India alone. But one thing makes Priyanka's bike stand out among the rest. Built by custom bike shop Autologue Design, this custom 200 Duke features a slew of 3D printed parts. Priyanka calls her custom machine the BWG 200, which was inspired by a modern, urban scrambler aesthetic.

For starters, the bike features a taller seat height, giving it a more level boneline similar to that of scramblers and cafe racers of the 60s and 70s. The split seat has been replaced with a custom one-piece setup, while the angular headlight which has become a hallmark of KTM design, has been replaced with a classic round LED unit. The retro styled, boxy fuel tank was 3D printed into existence, and sports a deep orange finish, as opposed to KTM's standard fluorescent orange colorway. Interestingly, it took the builders one week to design and eventually print out this intricate fuel tank.

Other modifications to the Duke include a set of aluminum Motogadget bar-end mirrors, single barrel exhaust, and plastic wheel cover on the rear wheel which further accentuates the bike's retro styling. Apart from aesthetic enhancements, the KTM 200 Duke retains its original powertrain, as well as all underpinnings and suspension components. Overall, the BWG 200 looks to be pretty nicely put together, considering that a number of its parts were printed into existence. With the rise in popularity of 3D printed parts and accessories, could it be the next big thing when it comes to mainstream motorcycle manufacturing?