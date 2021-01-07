In the Philippines, adventure bikes dominate the big bike market. Head over to any one of the numerous gas stations along the major freeways on a Sunday morning, and you're bound to see flocks of adventure riders having breakfast, fueling up, or simply hanging out, getting ready to take off on their weekend ride.

Among the most popular bikes in the ADV segment are the likes of the Kawasaki Versys 650, Suzuki V-Strom 650, as well as other bikes from Benelli and CFMoto. Those with beefier bank accounts will be spotted aboard the KTM 790 Adventure, while the BMW R 1250 GS gets tons of attention, as well. Now, the middleweight adventure bike segment is about to get even better, as Yamaha has finally announced the launch of the Ténéré 700 in the Philippine market. The newest addition to Yamaha's lineup of adventure and touring motorcycles has received global acclaim thanks to a number of defining features.

For starters, the Ténéré 700 makes use of Yamaha's hotshot CP2 689cc, crossplane, parallel twin. This punchy mill is derived from the MT-07, one of Yamaha's best-selling big bikes. To complement the bike's punchy power delivery is a premium suspension setup from Kayaba. Upfront are fully adjustable inverted units that come with a decent 8.3 inches of suspension travel. Outback, is an adjustable mono-shock that boasts 7.9 inches of travel. The Yamaha Ténéré 700 also comes equipped with 21-inch front and 18-inch rear tires. That being said, the Ténéré 700 is more off-road oriented as opposed to other bikes in the segment.

Stopping duties are handled by dual front 282mm disc brakes, and a single 245mm rear disc brake equipped with dual channel ABS. Likewise, ABS can be switched off when tackling off-road sections. Overall, the Yamaha Ténéré 700 is an extremely capable adventurer both on and off-road. Weighing in at just 451 lbs, the Ténéré is considerably lightweight for its segment. Retailing for PHP 619,000, or the equivalent of $12,400 USD, this bike is expected to land on Philippine shores by the end of the month.