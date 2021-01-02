The Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme, or FIM for short, has announced the 2021 FIM Endurance World Championship which is set to feature five races across five countries. The new racing series is set to kickoff in April, at the iconic Le Mans circuit in France. The highlight of the show will be the 24 Heures Motos—similar to the 24 Hours of Le Mans, albeit with two wheels less.

This year’s season will also see the reinstatement of a lot of events previously cancelled by the pandemic last year. Jorge Viegas released in a statement, “Once again we will do everything possible to ensure that the FIM Endurance World Championship has a worthy calendar, one that can offer all the protagonists a balanced and exciting competition. Even if the pandemic is not over, the FIM and Eurosport Events are continuing to work tirelessly to deliver an unforgettable show thanks to the ongoing support of the organisers and National Federations in each country.”

The FIM Endurance World Championship will open in France on the 17th and 18th of April at the Bugatti Circuit in Le Mans. After this grueling endurance race, the excitement moves across the border to Germany, in the 8 Hours of Oschersleben slated for the 23rd of May. Two months later, the racing is scheduled to move to Japan, for the Suzuka 8 Hours, scheduled for Sunday, July 18, just before the start of the Tokyo Olympics.

Exactly two months after the Suzuka 8 Hours, the 2021 World Endurance Championship is set to head back to Europe for The Bol d’Or, set to take place at the Paul Ricard Circuit at Le Castellet in France. The two day even, running from the 18th and 19th of September precedes the season finally, the 12 Hours of Estoril, in Portugal. Scheduled for the 16th of October, the 12 Hours of Estoril will be held at the circuit near Lisbon.

François Ribeiro, head of Eurosport Events expresses his excitement and hopefulness for the new racing series. Despite the pandemic not being behind us just yet, the FIM and all other governing bodies behind the 2021 Endurance World Championship are going to great lengths to ensure the sport remains well and alive despite these trying times.