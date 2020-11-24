Darkness can be exciting if it’s done right. Just ask Ducati, with its 2021 XDiavel and Panigale V4 SP introductions. If there’s one unifying theme arising from Bologna’s 2021 introductions so far, it’s the elegant depths of darkness—and that theme seems likely to continue.

Ducati has two more presentations planned for 2020’s new bike season. The next one is scheduled for November 25 at 7 p.m. CET, which is about 1 p.m. EST. As you can see from the official image, there’s not much mystery this time around about what it’s going to be. The Diavel 1260 Lamborghini is evidently headed our way, charging like a bull into the night.

The brief glimpse we have of the tank in this image shows a broad swathe of carbon fiber down the middle. We also see matte black sides, as well as a black powder-coated gas cap with dual-tone screws that both hold it in place and function as visual accents. Everything else is left to our imagination until the proper unveiling.

While Ducati has been making great use of black and carbon fiber, in various shades and textures, it’s not as though there’s a finite supply of either of those things. Hopefully, there will be plenty more special details to appreciate and admire once the bike is unveiled. A special saddle, perhaps, with exquisite contrasting stitching. More carbon fiber is practically a given, but how it will be used on the bike is anyone’s guess at this point.

From this single image, the assumption is that the theme will be dark—but what if it isn’t? Lamborghini is well known for its use of bright colors that instantly draw the attention of everyone present. What if that dark bit on the tank is just an accent on an otherwise blindingly bright design composition? After all, both the current Diavel 1260 and 1260 S have comparatively bright color schemes. Maybe it’s all a misdirect, and we’re about to see the wraps come off a Murciélago-orange Diavel. It seems unlikely, but it would definitely be a surprise.