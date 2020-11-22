GasGas has been known for its success in off-road racing and trials over the past several years. After a fairly recent acquisition by KTM, the Spanish off-road motorcycle specialist now benefits from KTM's cutting edge technology, and of course, their deep pockets. With that, GasGas has announced that it will begin competing in circuit racing for the first time ever.

Looking to make their debut in Moto3 next year, GasGas will be joining forces with the Aspar Moto3 racing team. In a press release on the MotoGP website, GasGas expressed their excitement for the upcoming 2021 Moto3 World Championship, placing emphasis on the fact that this is the first time the company has ever undertaken road racing. That being said, GasGas is teaming up with Jorge Martinez and his Aspar Moto3 racing team for next season.

GasGas is known for its off-road success.

With the decision to enter road racing in Moto3, GasGas seeks to expand its already impressive motorsports credentials. The company also expressed that despite entering Moto3, they will not lose focus on off-road, as this remains their field of expertise. With that, GasGas sees Moto3 as an avenue for them to branch out in terms of racing, as well as a solid platform to increase the global awareness of GasGas.

Racing for GasGas and the Aspar Moto3 squad are Sergio Garcia and Izan Guevara. The two young racers will be piloting the RC 250 GP race bikes, which are powered by the Moto3 sanctioned 250cc four-stroke, single cylinder engine. For the uninitiated, don't be fooled by these bikes' meager engine size. Moto3 bikes are capable of hitting zero to sixty in around three seconds, and hitting a top speed of around 140 miles per hour. Apart from serious training for road racing, the two racers will also be kept abreast with GasGas' off-road machines when not on the circuit.