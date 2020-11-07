The Ducati Monster is undoubtedly one of my favorite naked bikes ever. Regardless of the iteration, the sight of a Ducati Monster makes me long for the day I could actually own one. If only they weren't so darn expensive to maintain here in the Philippines. Nonetheless, coming across this 2002 Ducati Monster S4 Fogarty Edition with just 2 miles on the clock made me drool to say the least.

Designed by Aldo Drudi as tribute to four-time World Superbike Champion Carl "Foggy" Fogarty, this special edition Monster S4 is adorned with special graphics which make it stand out even more, and, in my opinion, greatly complement the bike's muscular aesthetic. Featuring "Foggy" scripts and Fogarty's signature menacing eyes on adorned on the fuel tank, the bike is indeed special. However, what makes it even more special is the fact that it has likely never even seen the open road. That's right, this bike has only 2 miles on the clock.

You might think then, that this bike would be a nightmare to restore into running condition. You'd be wrong, though, as the bike starts on a dime and has been well looked after since rolling off the production line in 2002. Powered by the same 916cc L-twin found in the iconic Ducati 916 superbike, the Monster S4 is one beast of a naked bike churning out a healthy 101 horsepower. Having seen and ridden a standard Monster S4, I can surely say that its sheer power mated with absolutely no rider aids makes for quite the manic ride.

Naturally, this Fogarty Edition Monster S4 comes with premium accessories that go well beyond a fancy livery. For starters, it comes with a slew of carbon fiber components, Marchesini wheels, and updated suspension components which gives the bike a 20mm height advantage over regular Monsters. As mentioned, the bike starts on a dime, and is in good running condition. This is attested by a fluid flush and a battery replacement done earlier this year. Other freebies thrown into the deal include a full Termignoni exhaust system which has yet to be installed, factory wheel stands, spare keys, a red Ducati bike cover, and a clean Pennsylvania title.

As of this writing, the current bid stands at $9,000, and bidding closes in 5 days. Be sure to check this absolutely pristine 2002 Ducati Monster S4 Fogarty Edition if you wish to add this amazing specimen to your collection.