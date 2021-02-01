The time has already come to flip the pages of our calendar over to February. After a busy January for the motorcycle industry, the shortest month of the year is gearing up to be equally busy with an interesting line up of launches already announced (and probably more to come).

Let's take a look at all the bikes that we know are going to launch in the upcoming four weeks.

Unknown Husqvarna Bike, Coming February 3

Mimicking KTM’s teaser for a new bike launch on January 26, which turned out to be the new 1290 Super Adventure with radar cruise control, Husqvarna posted a teaser image on its site with a countdown. Less is more, they say.

The countdown takes us to February 3 and while the Swedish company did include two brief quotes along with the image probably meant to be hints, it’s unclear what bike we should expect. Though the picture shows an urban setting, the quotes—“Ride your own road” and “Go where few have”—sound a little more travel or adventure-oriented.

Those were our initial assumptions. On February 2, 2021, however, a video teaser surfaced, suggesting that we're actually getting a small-displacement Svartpilen—likely the Svart 125 we wrote about a few weeks ago after the European media got to test the prototype.

Suzuki Hayabusa, Coming February 5

After two years of uncertainty regarding the future of its iconic superbike, Suzuki finally confirmed that a new Hayabusa is set to debut on February 5.

What we do know about the returning model is that it will feature some sort of Euro 5 upgrade as Suzuki plans to reintroduce it to the European market, two years after it was discontinued. Reports about what changes we can expect are a little conflicting.

Rumors out of Japan that we documented back in October, 2020, suggested that the most important change would be aesthetic. More recently, several Indian outlets suggested that the updates could be far more significant and include a new engine, a higher output, and even a DCT.

Based on the teaser video alone, however, it’s hard to say for sure which version is true, but we certainly wouldn’t mind seeing a new engine from Suzuki.

Honda CB350 Café, Coming February 16

It didn’t take long for rumors of a new Honda CB350 variant to surfaced. Only a week after the new neo-retro Honda debuted, the media reported on rumors of a café racer version. A few weeks later, in December, rumors of a scrambler model followed.

It looks like the rumors were true as Honda Big Wing (the company’s Indian brand) sent out a teaser image of an incoming new bike, set to be revealed on February 16. Of course, it didn’t take long for the Indian publications to assume that the incoming bike is the rumored café racer model with a select few adding that it could also be the scrambler.

The teaser image doesn’t reveal much. We notice that the CB350-looking rear-end features a flat, tuck-and-roll saddle, blacked-out components, a new, shorter fender, and new LED taillight and turn signals.

Whether we’re getting the café racer or the scrambler version, we’re ready for another CB350.

Harley Pan America, Coming February 22

Doesn’t it feel like the Harley Pan America has launched ten times already? To be fair, until now, the Motor Company’s first adventure has mainly only been showcased. Despite building the hype and showing the bike off on the motorcycle show circuit for well over a year, Harley has yet to formally debut the model and confirm the specs.

The good news is that all this wait is coming to an end on February 22. Harley confirmed it’s going to finally debut the long-awaited adventure bike at the end of the month.

What we do know about the new model is that it will run on a new 1,250cc, V-twin, Revolution Max engine rated at “more than” 145 horsepower and “more than” 90 lb-ft of torque. It should feature a TFT display, and (what could be) optional aluminum panniers.