2020 was yet another year where we saw the launch of a staggering number of new electric motorcycle start-ups. This was driven largely by impending new emissions regulations, countries starting their fossil fuel elimination countdown, and an exploding demand for new urban mobility solutions.

We’re aware that, compared to the never-ending parade of new electric bikes and scooters introduced in recent months, our list looks a little slim. Thing is, if we were to cover all the new electric bike concepts, prototypes, and pre-orders expected in 2021, it’d probably take you a week to read the article. So, you know, we’re doing you a favor by paring down the list.

We decided to weed out the models that have yet to debut and to take a look at electric motorcycles that you’re actually able to buy. This means that exciting news things like the Savic C-Series and the Kymco RevoNEX have been left out. For now. In the meantime, we get to take a look at the newcomers you can—or will be able to—get your hands on in 2021.

CSC Monterey

If you dream of one day owning an electric Super Cub, you can turn to CSC Motorcycles to fulfill your fantasy. The California-based importer of quirky Chinese-made motorcycles recently added the all-electric and very Cub-looking Monterey to its selection.

For a tiny $1,995, the Monterey gets you a convenient little commuter with a range that varies between 20 and 65 miles and that can reach a top speed of 32 mph. According to CSC, the bike charges in under seven hours and is compatible with outlets between 110 and 220 Volts. The electric minimoto tips the scales at 178 pounds (with the battery that weighs 20 pounds on its own).

Cake Connect

Ok, so, this one isn’t a motorcycle but rather a new connectivity app by a motorcycle company. Quirky Swedish electric brand Cake introduced a new app that allows current and future owners to connect with their electric bike, adjust its settings, monitor the battery, and track a ride. The app also acts as an anti-theft device should someone put their sticky fingers on your Cake.

The service is currently limited to Apple iOs devices but the company promises to add Android compatibility soon. Note that the service will also be offered on a subscription basis and rates are going to be announced in April, 2021.

NIU MQiGT

We’ve been talking about NIU for a few years already. The name first surfaced when the Chinese company started putting its electric scooters on the road in 2015. At the time, the company took a different approach to the development of electric scooters and announced its intention to work on a proprietary ecosystem of controls, software, and systems rather than rely on third-party suppliers as heavily as other companies.

Fast-forward a few years and things are seemingly going well for NIU. Its scooters are now on the market and for 2021, it added yet another model to its lineup—the MQiGT. The newcomer offers a range of up to 50 miles and can reach a top speed of roughly 43 mph. Power is stored in a pair of Lithium-ion battery packs that are designed to be easily removed from the scooter and that take up to 4.5 hours to charge (for both batteries).

Pricing for the NIU MQiGT is set at $3,499 and is offered at several addresses across the States.

Kymco F9

While we’re waiting for Kymco to launch its first electric motorcycle, we can take a look at its new F9 electric scooter launched back in November, 2020. The Taiwanese scooter maker introduced a slew of new and/or updated scooters to its lineup for 2021, including the F9.

The model isn’t just another electric scooter—it’s an electric sport scooter. That means that Kymco attempted to go a little beyond simple convenience by also trying to make the scoot fun. With a power rating of 22.3 lb-ft of torque, the company claims that the F9 can do 0-to-50 kph (or 0-to-31 in American) in three seconds. It can reach a top speed of 68 miles per hour and offers a range of up to 74 miles.

According to Kymco, it’s also "the first electric scooter with a two-speed automatic transmission.” Pricing and availability have yet to be confirmed.

Energica RS Lineup and Corsa Clienti Kit

While it hit a home run with the introduction of the striking new Eva Ribelle at EICMA 2019, Energica played it a little safer for 2021. Instead of a fancy new model, the Italian firm announced the addition of an RS trim level for the Ego, the Eva Ribelle, and the Eva EsseEsse9.

RS stands for “Reparto Sportivo” or Sports Division which means that the new variants will receive a throttle map upgrade that will unleash their fury and allow them to do the 0-to-60 in 2.6 seconds.

Also new for 2021 is the Corsa Clienti Kit available on the Ego+ that allows owners to turn their bike into a track-ready beast by adding MotoE derived components.