By the looks of it, Honda has been one of the busiest bike makers in 2020. Between Euro 5-compliant updates, entirely new models, and seriously revised bikes, Team Red introduced one of, if not the most, expansive new lineups.

There’s a lot of exciting stuff happening at Honda’s in 2021 so to help you keep track of everything, we rounded up all the new bikes coming next year.

Honda’s duo of 650s received a few minor updates to keep the bikes in line with European emissions standards. The update came with some mild aesthetic revisions, ECU and exhaust system tweaks, as well as a new Showa Separate Function Big Piston fork—one side for preload and the other for damping.

A few weeks after teasing a new CB1000R, Honda unveiled a stunning updated 2021 model with a fresh new face. On the inside, the make the Neo-Sports Café flagship Euro 5-friendly, Team Red replaced the 02 lambda exhaust sensors with Linear Air Flow (LAF) sensors in the downpipes. Other upgrades include the addition of a USB port, and a new 5-inch TFT display with smartphone connectivity and Honda Smartphone Voice Control System.

For 2021, the model is also offered in a blacked-out version, appropriately named Black Edition. Availability of the updated 2021 model-year has yet to be confirmed in the U.S.

Honda brought the racetrack to the street with the introduction of the updated CBR600RR in Japan. Honda U.S. confirmed that the changes introduced in Asia wouldn’t come stateside, and therefore, the 2021 model-year carried over unchanged in the U.S.

It’s a shame because the Eastern version of the model received a striking new design inspired by the CBR1000RR-R Fireblade that makes the super mid-size bike look even more aggressive. While the 599cc is unchanged, it’s now paired with a ride by wire throttle, an assist and slipper clutch, as well as with an option quickshifter transmission.

Two things happened in the Honda CRF lineup between November and December. Honda first unveiled the updated new CRF250L and CRF250L Rally in Japan, armed with a few user-friendly updates. The list includes valve timing modification for added low and mid-range grunt, revised gear ratios, optimized ignition timing, increased ground clearance, lighter weight, and more.

We would have expected those updates to make their way to the U.S. until Honda Europe decided the 250 needed to evolve to a 300 (286, to be specific). On December 1, 2020, it introduced the all-new CRF300L and CRF300 Rally equipped not only with all the upgrades introduced on the Japanese 250s, but also with a slightly bigger engine and assist and slipper clutch.

In the U.S., the 2020 CRF250s are still listed on Honda’s website, so we don’t know yet which of the two will be available here—the updated 250 or upgraded 300.

After six successful years on the market, the Honda Grom finally received a proper upgrade for 2021. To be fair, Honda had to do something anyway because of European regulations so it figured it might as well also change things up on the design front. Not only did the Grom get on an updated 125cc single, now paired with a five-speed transmission, it also received what Honda considers to be a more “retro” look.

The funkiest addition of all, however, is the new interchangeable body panels that makes it easier than ever to customize the minibike.

Though the Forza lineup currently isn’t offered in the U.S., the addition of the new Forza 750 to the Honda family remains a big move for the manufacturer. It changed the Honda Integra into the Forza 750, standardizing its maxi-scooter lineup’s naming convention and look.

The new Forza flagship features an updated version of the 745cc parallel-twin also used in the X-ADV and NC750X. The mill is now rated at 58 horsepower and 50.89 lb-ft of torque with a particular focus on low to mid-range performance. The scooter now also features four riding modes, a five-inch TFT screen, smart key ignition, a USB port, and Honda Smartphone Voice Control system.

Rumors of a supersized Rebel was one of those potential bikes that got a lot of people talking. Patent filings detailing the new twin-powered cruiser added fuel to the fire. Finally, without any warning, Honda introduced its hot new Rebel 1100 to the market on November 24.

The new cruiser runs on the same 1,184cc parallel-twin engine introduced in the 2020 Africa Twin, paired with ride by wire throttle and three riding modes. The 1100 weighs in at 487 pounds with the manual gearbox and 509 pounds if you upgrade to the DCT. Pricing starts at $9,299.

It’s here! It’s here! A little over a year after Honda introduced one of its more highly-anticipated models in Asia, the little CT125, American Honda Motor confirmed that the Super Cub crossover would be available in the U.S. as well. Consistent with history, the CT turned into the Trail 125 for the North American market.

The Trail 125 uses the same 125cc found inside all of Honda’s minibikes, including its Super Cub cousin, paired with a four-speed transmission. The model is pretty much a scrambler version of the Cub, if you will. Sure enough, Dustin got to put the Trail 125 through its paces in California and it sounds like the little new Trail lived up to the expectations!