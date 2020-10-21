Everything is smart these days. From disc locks to air vests to traffic signs, these “smart” devices employ cutting-edge technology to provide the utmost safety and convenience. Out of all the equipment that you would want to be smart, it should be the helmet that helps keep you smart. While industry juggernauts like Shoei and Sena join the smart helmet game, startups make up the majority of the field. One such brand is Dallas-based Quin Design and the company just added a new colorway to its Ghost smart helmet range.

Joining the Ghost Umbra and Ghost Zero, the Ghost Double Zero shares the same Bluetooth and GPS technology found in its counterparts. The patented Intelliquin detection system automatically alerts emergency services in the event of a crash and the Quin SOS feature allows users to deploy an emergency beacon or initiate live-tracking. Aside from the safety systems, the Ghost also boasts a fully-integrated Bluetooth communication system.

Even with the comm unit’s added weight, Quin’s flagship helmet tips the scales at 2.8 pounds. Of course, the carbon fiber construction contributes to the Ghost’s lightness and the brand highlights the material with each colorway. While the Ghost Umbra sports a glossy finish and red accents and the Ghost Zero goes matte with yellow graphics, the Ghost Double Zero takes a subtler approach. Quin offsets the matte-finished carbon fiber base with tonal black details and battleship gray logos.

Quin Design Ghost Umbra Quin Design Ghost Zero Quin Design Ghost Double Zero

All Ghost helmets meet DOT and ECE 22.05 standards and the patented Conehead EPS liner that helps manage extreme collisions. Along with the new Ghost colorway, Quin aims to release a Pinlock-ready clear shield and an optional dark smoke shield is already on the Ghost accessory list. Retailing for $659, the Ghost Double Zero competes with premium high-end lids, but if it’s protecting your noggin, maybe it’s worth buying something that’s “smart”.