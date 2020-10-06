Unlike most of its competitors, KTM didn’t tease or build the hype leading up to the unveiling of the latest addition to its 890 family. Without any pomp or circumstances, on October 6, 2020, Team Orange unveiled a new duo of 890s. After the Duke R introduced last year, we now get the 890 Adventure R and Adventure R Rally.

Powering the two new models is a slightly modified version of the 890 Duke’s parallel-twin engine. In ADV form, the four-stroke twin displaces 889cc and produces 105 horsepower (versus the Duke’s 119 hp) and 73.7 lb-ft of torque (versus 73 lb-ft). The updated engine is mounted to a tubular Chromoly steel frame with an aluminum steering head tube and a lighter subframe—though weight figures haven’t been disclosed yet.

The new 890s also feature a reinforced PASC anti-hopping clutch paired with a six-speed transmission and an optional Quickshifter. Other rider aides include cornering and off-road ABS, riding modes, and KTM's Motorcycle Traction Control (MTC), a system that measures wheel slippage and lean angle to determine how much traction is required in any given situation. Behind the windscreen, the new 890 Adventure R also receives a five-inch TFT display.

KTM 890 Adventure R KTM 890 Adventure R Rally

Support is provided by a WP XPLOR 48-mm inverted fork with 9.4 inches of travel at the front and a WP XACT PDS mono-shock with 9.4 inches of travel at the back. The 21 and 19-inch circles are shod in Metzeler Karoo 3 tires and equipped with two 320mm discs with four-piston calipers up front and a single 260mm disc with a dual-piston caliper at the back.

The Limited Edition 890 Adventure R Rally receives an Akrapovič muffler, rally foot pegs, a flat enduro-style saddle, anodized wheels, an updated race-tuned chassis, a carbon fiber tank protector, WP XPLOR Pro suspension hardware, as well as standard Quickshifter+ and Rally riding mode. Only 700 units of the Rally will be available with 200 destined to the U.S. market.

The 890 Adventure R and Adventure R Rally are now available for pre-orders except in the U.S. and in Canada where pre-orders will open on November 2, 2020. KTM has yet to announce pricing for the new 890s.

