When it comes to motorcycle apparel, it goes without saying that brands which involve themselves heavily in racing tend to get most of the spotlight. However, when you look beyond the limelight cast by motorsports, you may find yourself some pretty trick stuff that you didn’t even know existed. Such is the case with Belstaff and their high quality line of gear. For 2020, Belstaff has released the Pure Moto collection which consists of riding gear that puts function over form. That isn’t to say that this line of apparel is devoid of any style or character whatsoever—quite the contrary in fact. The Pure Moto collection employs a timeless design which makes it look right at home on any street bike.

Perhaps the best piece from Belstaff’s 2020 Pure Moto collection are the Resolve leather boots. Personally, I find wearing leather boots while riding provides the best comfort-to-safety ratio, while throwing in a huge slice of style into the equation. While not looking too racy, yet not looking too understated that they could be mistaken for a pair of plain old work boots, Belstaff’s Resolve boots are undoubtedly premium. Crafted from 1.8mm to 2.0mm tumbled leather all throughout, the boots are heavy duty and offer substantial abrasion resistance—not to mention the patina this kind of leather develops as it ages.

To ensure all weather usability, the Resolve boots feature a full internal waterproof membrane, beneath the already naturally waterproof leather. However, don’t think that these boots will leave your feet feeling hot on a summer day, as the internal lining has been designed to be breathable as well. As far as color options are concerned, customers have the option of choosing a gloss black or rich brown leather finish—stylish, understated, and classy. Speaking of understated, the Resolve boots feature an additional layer of leather across the toe section so as to provide wear resistance from the shift lever.

Additionally, the Belfast Resolve boots have adjustable internal footbeds, and boast reinforced heel and toe caps. Armor pucks on both sides of the ankle are concealed very neatly, ensuring maximum protection while retaining understated styling. Retailing for $420 USD, these boots aren’t cheap. But I’m pretty sure with all the features mentioned above, as well as their hardwearing construction, this will be the last pair of riding boots you’ll be needing for quite some time.