Motorcycle mashups can be such fantastically off-the-wall creations. Take the wonderfully weird Austin Mini-powered Austels, for example, or the time a guy stuffed a Yamaha FZR600 engine inside an eensy little Vespa 50 Special. It doesn’t matter if everyone else thinks those creators were out of their minds, because their creations clearly made both those guys incredibly happy. If you’re willing to put the time, money, and effort into doing something like that, isn’t that really the point?

The ongoing pandemic means a lot of people suddenly found themselves with an awful lot of spare time on their hands—and some folks are clearly putting it to good use. Meet the Toledo Seascoot, which is the brain child of Wilfred Herring. He’s an accounts manager for a vehicle parts supplier by trade, but decided the time had come to build something like some of the West Coast builds he’d been seeing.

“As soon as we hit quarantine, I figured I needed something to do,” he told the Toledo Blade. “I wanted something to go to and from my parents’ cottage that was fun. I’m a big car guy, and I just wanted something different.”

Herring is a guy who grew up in a bike family, with a dad who bought and sold motorcycles as a side hustle. So, he took that lifetime of wrenching skills he’d built up, grabbed a Sea-Doo and a first-gen Suzuki Burgman 400, and got to work.

Gallery: Toledo Seascoot

7 Photos

That’s right; take the SeaDoo bodywork off the Seascoot, and there’s an approximately 32 horsepower, water-cooled, single-cylinder Suzuki engine powering the whole thing. Herring says his creation will do an entire 60 miles per hour if pressed, but that he doesn’t take it on the highway. Speaking as a fellow Burgman 400 owner, I can say my unmodified machine will go slightly faster—but that the Seascoot is only just a tiny bit boatier than the vehicle my partner has referred to as “the rolling couch” since day one.

The finished product is no longer powered by Rotax, as the decal on the side says—and it’s also, sadly, no longer seaworthy, as you may have guessed. Still, Herring says it’s a conversation-starter wherever he goes, and we can only imagine. The Toledo Seascoot has its own Facebook page if you want to follow its adventures, or maybe reach out and chat about this build or one of your own with Herring.

Have any of you fine folks been working on some mind-blowing projects since the pandemic hit? Let us know in the comments!

Photos by Toledo Seascoot on Facebook

Sources: YouTube, Toledo Blade