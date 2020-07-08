Here in the U.S., we (usually) associate flat track racing with American sweethearts Indian and Harley (sorry Yamaha and Kawasaki). Over the past few months, however, another manufacturer started showing interest in the discipline and getting involved with the American Flat Track (AFT) organizers.

Early in 2020, Royal Enfield announced it was partnering up with the AFT to showcase its products during the flat track events. The manufacturer even organized a tracker build-off that involved some of the most prominent women on the North American motorcycle scene. Now, Enfield is offering people like you and me a chance to learn to ride on the dirt track with its all-new Slide School.

If you’ve been curious to try your hand flat track racing and didn’t know where to start, or you’ve simply been looking to add another notch to your riding belt, then we have a treat for you! Starting July 19, 2020, the Slide School, hosted by AFT racer Johnny Lewis, will offer participants a unique opportunity to learn the ropes of flat track riding.

For $250, riders can subscribe to one of the 3.5-hour training sessions. The fee includes the lesson (of course), the motorcycle rental, and the gear if you need it. You will get a chance to learn the art of the slide in the saddle of a specially-prepared Royal Enfield FT411—a Himalayan-turned-tracker.

Groups are limited to eight participants with only four riders allowed on the track at the same time. All social distancing and hygiene guidelines, including wearing masks, are in place to ensure everyone’s safety.

The Slide School program will be offered on the following dates:

July 19, 2020: Center Hill, Florida, following Volusia AFT

August 8, 2020: Cleveland, Ohio

September 13, 2020: Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, following Williams Grove AFT

October 6, 2020: Travelers Rest, South Carolina

October 18, 2020: Center Hill, Florida, following Daytona Beach AFT

There will be several sessions offered throughout the day (usually a morning and an evening session). If interested, register online on the Moto Autonomy website. You might want to act quickly, some of the sessions are already sold out.