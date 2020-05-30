Ather 450X: India’s Premium Electric Scooter

The Ather 450X, produced by Ather Energy, one of India’s up and coming players in the electric motorcycle game, is considered by many as India’s first truly premium electric scooter. Featuring a more powerful electric motor as compared to its predecessor, the Ather 450, this bike features more intelligent features and additional colorways as well.

Equipped with a 6kW electric motor, the Ather 450X provides comfortable levels of power as well as 4 power modes the owner can switch to and from should the situation call for it. Eco mode, is obviously the boring, battery saving power mode for use in tight city streets. Ride, I assume is a normal power setting for when the roads begin to clear up. Sport mode is also available for those looking for a slightly spirited riding experience. Interestingly, Ather has also included a 4th riding mode, Warp mode. This enables the bike to rush from 0 to 40 kilometers per hour in 3.3 seconds—pretty zippy for a little scooter.

The Ather 450X boasts a range of 85 kilometers of city driving on a single charge, as well as a 50% faster charging rate than its predecessor. As is the case with many new electric bikes, the Ather 450X wants to seamlessly integrate itself with your life by allowing you to be super connected no matter where you go. The scooter is equipped with a 4G SIM card and Wi-Fi connectivity. Bluetooth smartphone pairing allows riders to manage phone calls and SMS on the go. All this is controlled through a 7” touchscreen display featuring 16 million colors and a Snapdragon Quar Core processor. To top it all off, the scooter runs on an Android operating system and offers downloadable updates via the cloud. The Android system also takes care of on-board diagnostics, and of course, map navigation. Yes, I know what you’re thinking. Is this a scooter or a smartphone?

With prices starting at ₹1,59,000, or a tad over $2,000, this scooter is definitely affordable and offers a lot of tech for the price. My only worry would be that, with all the advancements in technology, motorcycles are more and more becoming IOT devices. Will the spirit of freedom and solitary bliss so long embodied by motorcycles soon become a thing of the past?