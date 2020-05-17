2 / 7

The Honda NC750X is a touring motorcycle with a 745cc parallel twin. Featuring a six-speed DCT (Dual Clutch Transmission), the NC750X operates just like a manual transmission would, sans the clutch lever. It also shifts faster than any manual transmission motorcycle would, given the fact that it runs a dual clutch system.

At 479 lbs wet, the NC750X is a rather approachable touring machine suitable for any rider, at any skill level. Priced at around $8,099 excluding destination charges, the Honda NC750X proves to be remarkable value for money boasting advanced technology and that world renowned Honda reliability.





