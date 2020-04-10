Energica Motor Company is having a moment right now. From the long-range Eva Ribelle being the belle of the ball at EICMA last year to the company surpassing its 2019 sales figures in the first quarter of 2020 alone, Energica is carrying more momentum than a MotoE rider approaching a big sweeper. Which reminds us, the Italian e-motorcycle manufacturer is also the sole bike supplier for MotoGP’s electric class.

Though the Modena-based brand distinguishes itself from the Zero Motorcycles and CAKEs of the electric world, it seeks to appeal to a broader audience—in the ASEAN region particularly. Penning an agreement with Utomocorp, a leading motorcycle and scooter retailer and distribution company in Indonesia, Energica is expanding its global appeal.

Indonesia represents an emerging market for the motorcycle industry. In 2019, the country tallied 6.5 million two-wheeled vehicle sales, earning it the third-highest total in the world behind juggernauts like India and China.

"Indonesia is an important market for Energica," noted Energica Sales & Field Marketing Director Giacomo Leone. “We are delighted to welcome Utomocorp into our network; this new agreement can only improve our path of commercial development in the Asian area."

To go along with the encouraging sales figures in recent years, the Indonesian government set a goal of registering more than 2 million electric motorcycles by the year 2025—a feat that Energica would be more than happy to help them meet. In order to achieve that lofty objective, the Livia Cevolini-led company turned to Indonesia’s main distributor since 1978.

“I think this is the right time for Utomocorp to enter the electricity market, particularly in the premium segment,” said Utomocorp CEO Denny Utomo. “I have followed Energica's path and progress since 2015. It represents the leading brand in the sector, unmatched at the moment.”

In an time of uncertainty and doubt for the motorcycle industry due to the COVID-19 crisis, news of Energica and Utomocorp’s partnership is heartening. Time will tell if the market bounces back from the production slowdowns, but if electric motorcycles succeed in Indonesia, we may be able to reinvigorate the economy while simultaneously preserving the best results of this global pandemic.