If you want a rally weekend experience that’s part adventure riding and also part moto-glamping, you’ll want to know about the 2020 Rev’It! Rides Adventure Rally. The inaugural event takes place in beautiful Mendocino, California, and offers a few different ride options as well as some beginner off-road training.

The rally runs from Friday, May 15, through Sunday, May 17, 2020. Your campground, should you choose to accept it (and more on that in a moment) comes with supplied canvas tents that already have all kinds of creature comforts, including your choice of actual beds. When you peruse the available tickets, you get to choose what kind of tent, bed size, and even views you want—although it looks like some of the private options with ocean views have unsurprisingly sold out. Most food is also included, from the 7 p.m. buffet dinner on Friday through breakfast on Sunday—but it looks like you’re on your own for Saturday lunch.

If you don’t want to stay on-site, and only want to participate in the activities portion of the rally, there’s a separate ticket available to suit your needs. Rev’It! is not coordinating motorcycle rentals for this event, so if that’s your plan, you’ll need to arrange it separately.

Activities include Dirt Riding 101 clinics, as well as four separate types of ride out from the campground. First, there’s the Surf & Turf Tour, a route that takes you on a ride up the coast, where you’ll find a wetsuit and surfboard waiting. Next, there’s the Tourist Ride, which escorts you around the must-see places in the Mendocino area.

For more off-road-minded riders, there’s the Dedicated Dual-Sport Tour, which takes you on a dawn ride through the Lost Coast. Finally, if your riding style is more lone wolf than part of the pack, there are self-guided routes through nearby Jackson State Forest to consider.

While you’re back at camp, on-site yoga and outrigger canoeing options are also available. Most motorcyclists I know contain multitudes, so it’s cool that there are activity options off the bike, as well as in the saddle.

Several tent and bedding configurations are available, and you can find out more information at the event signup page. If you choose to find your own accommodations and just come for the activities, that ticket is $255 plus applicable fees. The most expensive option includes admission fees for four adults, as well as a family tent for $1,500 plus fees.

