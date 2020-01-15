For its twelfth annual show, the Carmel, California Quail Motorcycle Gathering will proudly celebrate four featured classes along with its usual festive atmosphere. Three separate bike classes will take center stage, as will a brand-new hot rod and classic car class for 2020. This event takes place on May 16, 2020, at the Quail Lodge and Golf Club in Carmel, so save the date.

The 2020 Quail gathering will see the 50th anniversaries of the Harley-Davidson XR750, MV Agusta 750S, and BMW /5 motorcycles honored as the three featured motorcycle classes. Additionally, the 2020 event will feature the inaugural presentation of the Arlen Ness Memorial Award to one custom motorcycle builder.

Other traditional classes included for 2020 are: American, British, Italian, Other European, Japanese, Competition On-Road, Competition Off-Road, Antique 1935 and Earlier, Custom/Modified, Extraordinary Bicycles and Scooters, and Choppers.

For 2020, event hours run from 10am until 4pm on Saturday, May 16. If you’d like to enter your motorcycle, you can apply here. Application review should take place within two weeks of your completed submission, per The Peninsula Signature Events. If your entry application is accepted, you will receive two tickets, lunch, an event program, a gift bag, and gear valet service upon your arrival at the event.

Also for 2020, General Public Admission Only Tickets will be available for $55, with parking and gear valet service included if you ride in. Lunch isn’t included, but concessions will be available. There’s an additional GPA + Hospitality ticket available for $90 that includes “a gourmet lunch in a private seating area inclusive of a buffet of culinary delightments and non-alcoholic beverages.”

As always, the event encourages riders and non-riders alike to attend, and children and pets are also welcome as well. Children’s tickets are just $15, and there’s a Student/Military ticket package with hospitality included for $80, as well. You can purchase tickets here.

Source: The Peninsula