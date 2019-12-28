8 / 9

You didn't think I forgot about the Honda PC800, did you? Yes, I'm extremely biased, having owned one for seven years, but this is the only bike on the list that was designed specifically to be a commuter bike. It's the smoothest bike I've ever ridden, despite being over 20 years old (the only used bike on this list), as well as the most reliable. It may have an ungainly big butt, but open the car-like trunk and there are two cavernous cargo areas, one on either side of the back wheel. I've taken long trips on it, but the last few years I owned it, nearly all of my riding was commuting, which is what the PC800 does best. There aren't many of these around these days, but they're not hard to find if you do some digging.