Since it came out, we've made a lot of noise about how much we like Indian's FTR 1200. Justin got some seat time on one at Sturgis this year, and I just got one as a long-term RA fleet bike just in time for a miserable Michigan winter. We've waxed poetic about the FTR's looks, its engine, its aggressive stance, and just about everything else. Hell, after a single short ride on our base model fleet bike yesterday I'm convinced that the FTR is what the Scout should have been from the beginning. Since Indian clearly knows it has a winner with the FTR, the company rolled out a new version called the FTR Rally in Milan at EICMA 2019 and whew, lad...

It seems like the Rally is a way for Indian to play on the FTR's off-road flat track roots, and the bike is more a scrambler than a stripped-down streetfighter like the base FTR 1200 and the upscale 1200S. Mechanically the same as its stablemates, the Rally has a more upright seating position thanks to a set of taller ProTaper handlebars and some other slight ergonomic adjustments. Instead of the standard bike's cast wheels, the Rally comes with some really nice aluminum laced wheels wrapped in knobby Pirelli Scorpions.

Gallery: 2020 Indian Motorcycle FTR Rally

20 Photos

The rest of the changes are cosmetic—fancy new Titanium Smoke paint with big Indian Head logos, a little flyscreen, brown saddle, etc. All this adds up to a unique FTR variant that definitely looks the business.

"The FTR Rally is a statement maker. Whether commuting to work, meeting up with friends for coffee, or just ripping around town, the FTR Rally will turn heads wherever it goes," said Indian Motorcycle Vice President Reid Wilson. "But more than just eye candy, the bike reciprocates that ‘cool feeling’ through its 123-horsepower engine, commanding riding position and nimble handling, perfect for city streets or back, canyon roads."

The FTR Rally will hit showroom floors sometime in early 2020. You can read more about it in the press release below, or check out Indian's website. You should also check out the rest of our EICMA coverage to get the goods on all the sweet new bikes coming out of Milan.