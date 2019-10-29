With exactly one week to go before EICMA 2019, Arch Motorcycles just unveiled its updated flagship KRGT-1. Among numerous upgrades both big and small, Bosch ABS now comes as standard on all new KRGT-1s sold. Can we just take a minute to appreciate that gorgeous swingarm, though?

As before, Arch makes use of plenty of high-end bits, both externally and internally sourced. First up: suspension is fully adjustable Öhlins, front and rear. Inverted 48mm forks grace the front, while the rear is a single shock with reservoir and hydraulic preload adjustment. Wheels are BST ultralight carbon fiber, and come shod in Michelin Commander II rubber.

For brakes, you get dual ISR 6-piston monoblock radial-mount calipers with dual ISR two-piece discs up front, and a single ISR 4-piston monoblock radial-mount caliper with an ISR two-piece disc in the rear. Clutch and front brake assemblies were sourced from Magura. The exhaust is an Arch 2-into-1 stainless steel header mated to a Yoshimura carbon fiber can.

Gallery: 2020 Arch Motorcycles KRGT-1

As you’d expect, there are billet aluminum and titanium bits are everywhere—and seriously, again, just look at that swingarm. In addition to looking amazing, Arch claims it both increases rigidity and reduces unsprung weight. Beauty and functionality are two great tastes that taste great together.

This is clearly a personal preference, but I am an absolute sucker for well-used raw materials on display. While we’re at it, give me all the pretty welds. I don’t want that stuff covered up; I want to see and appreciate those visual textures, because they totally make me smile every single time I see them. In the first image in the gallery above, you can see some gorgeous welds proudly on display on the 5-gallon fuel tank, which Arch says is just one of the over 150 newly designed bits featured in this update.

As with the previous KRGT-1, if you’re purchasing one of these, the company will customize ergonomics and cosmetics to suit your individual needs and tastes. The build process for each bike takes 90 days, and if you need one, you can visit their website to learn more.

Source: Arch Motorcycles