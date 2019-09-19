If you grew up with motorbikes in your family, riding is probably second nature. You learn to crawl, to walk, to ride a bicycle with training wheels, and then later, to ride a motorbike. It’s almost as natural a part of life as breathing. For those of us who didn’t grow up with bikes in the family though, it’s a different story. You want something light, easy, and maneuverable—something that isn’t intimidating to ride, but still looks cool.

Most of the point of the UK’s Bullitt Motorcycles is filling that need. You don’t have to be an absolute beginner to appreciate their classic British styling—but it certainly makes the prospect of your first 50cc or 125cc bike look a little brighter. They’re good-looking machines in photos, and hands-on reviews confirm the fit and finish is quite decent for the money you pay.

Following the popularity of the Bullitt Hero 125 and the Heritage 50, Bullitt just announced the introduction of the Hero 50. On Twitter, Bullitt wrote, “Featuring a Twin Cam four stroke 50cc engine, double exhaust, upside down suspension and aluminium frame this machine will ensure any 16 year old stands out from the crowd!”

Pricing hasn’t been announced for this new bike, and is not yet listed on the company’s website for the Heritage 50, either. Bullitt’s 125s have been around the longest, and reviewers constantly mention how reasonable their prices are as compared to other 125s.

The Hero 125 runs €2999 (or around US $3,319, although they’re not sold in the US at the moment). If previous pricing history is any indication, the Hero 50 should offer competitive pricing along with on-point styling in one approachable, stylish package.

Bullitt’s range now spans from 50cc to 250cc variants, primarily aimed at beginners of all ages. Vintage styling in a modern small bike that comes with a warranty is a plus. They’re available in many European dealerships, with high concentrations of shops throughout the UK, France, and Portugal.

Sources: Twitter, Bullitt Motorcycles, Bennetts, Classic Motorcycles