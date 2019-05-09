If you have ever wanted to learn how to race off-road motorcycles, this could be your best chance! Yamaha Motor Corp., USA is hosting their Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) University, June 19-21 of this year at Snowshoe Mountain Resort in West Virginia. This is the same location where, and occurs just previous to, the GNCC Series, which is a multitude of off-road races in different classes and on motorcycles and ATVs.

The GNCC Series has been going on for 38 years but has only recently gained national attention due to being aired on the NBC Sports Network. It puzzles all of us who are deep in the motorcycling world, that races like this aren’t more popular.

But that is what Yamaha and the GNCC is trying to do with their University–help popularize the sport! The more people who are involved the better, and the more people who discover how much fun off-road riding is, the more other people will be inspired by that.

The University will happen this June, and will offer in-depth instruction on the fundamentals of off-road racing, with coaching and training offered by expert riders and racers. The instruction is available to anyone of any skill level, and will be tailored to your needs. GNCC University is offering 80 spots total, and that is in both motorcycle and ATV classes, so class size will be relatively small.

The motorcycle classes will be hosted by Randy Hawkins, who is a seven-time AMA National Enduro Champion and the AmPro Yamaha Racing team owner. Joining him is five-time AMA National Hare Scramble Champion Jason Raines and XC1 rider Ricky Russell. The women representatives are Rachael Archer and Becca Sheets, both WXC competitors.

The instructors offer lectures on sportsmanship, training, nutrition, and mental preparation, as well as practical practice on hills, grass, woods, rocks and mud.

Steve Nessl, the motorsports group marketing manager for Yamaha, says “through GNCC University, participating riders of all skill levels learn ATV or motorcycle racing tips and techniques to put into practice on the track – and who better to acquire it from than current pros and hall-of-famers themselves. We’re excited to bring back this very special and unique opportunity to aspiring off-road racers, especially to where it originated years ago at Snowshoe.”

The three days of training cost $500 per student, and that includes lodging and meals.

The great news is, if you’re also a street rider, the mountain roads surrounding Snowshoe Mountain Resort are gorgeous, and not to be missed. If you plan to go there, take a couple of extra days to ride the pavement too!