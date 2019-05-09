Get to West Virginia! It's beautiful there!
If you have ever wanted to learn how to race off-road motorcycles, this could be your best chance! Yamaha Motor Corp., USA is hosting their Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) University, June 19-21 of this year at Snowshoe Mountain Resort in West Virginia. This is the same location where, and occurs just previous to, the GNCC Series, which is a multitude of off-road races in different classes and on motorcycles and ATVs.
The GNCC Series has been going on for 38 years but has only recently gained national attention due to being aired on the NBC Sports Network. It puzzles all of us who are deep in the motorcycling world, that races like this aren’t more popular.
But that is what Yamaha and the GNCC is trying to do with their University–help popularize the sport! The more people who are involved the better, and the more people who discover how much fun off-road riding is, the more other people will be inspired by that.
The University will happen this June, and will offer in-depth instruction on the fundamentals of off-road racing, with coaching and training offered by expert riders and racers. The instruction is available to anyone of any skill level, and will be tailored to your needs. GNCC University is offering 80 spots total, and that is in both motorcycle and ATV classes, so class size will be relatively small.
The motorcycle classes will be hosted by Randy Hawkins, who is a seven-time AMA National Enduro Champion and the AmPro Yamaha Racing team owner. Joining him is five-time AMA National Hare Scramble Champion Jason Raines and XC1 rider Ricky Russell. The women representatives are Rachael Archer and Becca Sheets, both WXC competitors.
The instructors offer lectures on sportsmanship, training, nutrition, and mental preparation, as well as practical practice on hills, grass, woods, rocks and mud.
Steve Nessl, the motorsports group marketing manager for Yamaha, says “through GNCC University, participating riders of all skill levels learn ATV or motorcycle racing tips and techniques to put into practice on the track – and who better to acquire it from than current pros and hall-of-famers themselves. We’re excited to bring back this very special and unique opportunity to aspiring off-road racers, especially to where it originated years ago at Snowshoe.”
The three days of training cost $500 per student, and that includes lodging and meals.
The great news is, if you’re also a street rider, the mountain roads surrounding Snowshoe Mountain Resort are gorgeous, and not to be missed. If you plan to go there, take a couple of extra days to ride the pavement too!
MARIETTA, Ga. – April 30, 2019 – Yamaha Motor Corp., USA, announces the return of Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) University. Hosted before round eight of the 2019 GNCC series at Snowshoe Mountain Resort in West Virginia from June 19 to 21, Yamaha is bringing together top off-road ATV and motorcycle racers to instruct in-depth courses on the fundamentals of racing.
A panel of professional instructors will head 80 students in several groups of ATV and motorcycle courses. Celebrating 25 years of racing at a pro-level, XC1 Pro ATV rider Johnny Gallagher will lead this year’s Yamaha Racing ATV instructors, along with four-time AMA National GNCC Champion Walker Fowler, and 11-time Women’s Class Champion Traci Pickens. Two-wheel courses will be led by seven-time AMA National Enduro Champion and AmPro Yamaha Racing team owner Randy Hawkins, along with five-time AMA National Hare Scramble Champion Jason Raines, XC1 rider Ricky Russell, and women’s WXC competitors Rachael Archer and Becca Sheets.
“Through GNCC University, participating riders of all skill levels learn ATV or motorcycle racing tips and techniques to put into practice on the track – and who better to acquire it from than current pros and hall-of-famers themselves,” said Steve Nessl, Yamaha’s motorsports group marketing manager. “We’re excited to bring back this very special and unique opportunity to aspiring off-road racers, especially to where it originated years ago at Snowshoe.”
During the GNCC University, students will participate in lectures about sportsmanship, training, proper nutrition, and mental preparation, along with practicing how to tackle hills, grass tracks, woods, rocks, mud, and starts in a competitive setting. Groups will be determined according to bike size and rider skill level to ensure everyone is learning with comparable peers.
Reservations are on a first-come, first-serve basis with 80 openings evenly split between ATV and Motorcycle disciplines. Tuition for GNCC University is $500 per student and includes room, board, and meals. For more details and to register, call the Snowshoe Mountain Resort at 877-441-4386.
