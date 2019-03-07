Heads up to the owners of 2016 and 2017 Streets and Bonnevilles, Triumph has emitted a recall on 1,728 units for potential electrical issues. Here are the details.

While the NHTSA is notorious for taking its sweet time sharing details on industry recalls, we sometimes look north of the border to get an idea of situations that some riders might want to be aware of sooner rather than later. Most of the recalls eventually make their way into the US and until they do, we add to our watchlist of recalls.

A recall submitted on February 27 has been published in Canada for over 1,700 units of 2016 and 2017 Triumphs. All three Street models are concerned (2017 Street Cup, 2016 Street Twin, and 2017 Street Scrambler), as well as the Bonnevilles, the 2017 T100 and 2016 T120.

According to the information posted, the manufacturer has found that on some of the bikes, the clutch cable may come in contact with the wiring harness which may damage it. Should the harness be damaged, it may lead to a power failure, meaning electrical components such as the headlights and the turn signals might malfunction or not function at all and could even lead to the engine turning off. Not the kind of situation you want to be stuck in on the highway.

Owners of possibly affected models will be contacted by Triumph directly and invited to visit their dealer to have the headstock tidy replaced free of charge.

While the NHTSA has yet to publish anything on the matter, owners of the model-years included in the recall can contact the Triumph Motorcycles of America’s customer service at 1-888-284-6288 with their vehicle identification number to confirm whether their motorcycle is affected or not. The manufacturer’s recall number is SRAN 560.

Source: Transport Canada