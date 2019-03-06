Thought you knew everything already? Think again!
I think Harley-Davidson missed its place in the spotlight. Since the beginning of the week, the company has treated us to no less than three updates from the company. So, what’s up Harley? After unveiling the new Electra Glide Standard, a stripped down version of it famous fully clad tourer, and announcing the purchase of push bike company StaCyc, we’re now told that there’s more to the LiveWire that we didn’t know. Sit around kids.
As Harley-Davidson prepares to finally put the long-awaited LiveWire on the market, it’s trying to keep the hype alive by drop-feeding us information about its very first fully electric motorcycle. While flexing its electric muscles in Europe at the Geneva Motor Show, Harley took the occasion to spruce up the model’s spec sheet.
While earlier reports stated that the LiveWire was expected to do the American Kessel Run in 3.5 seconds (read: 0 to 60), H-D now confirms that final production numbers put the model closer to the 3.0-second mark. As for the 60 to 80, expect the model to gain 20 mph in 1.9 seconds. Top speed has been set at 110 miles per hour which is plenty of juice for the real world.
Harley also breaks down the range, confirming that urbanites will get roughly 140 clicks out of the LiveWire while highway lovers will get closer to 88 miles—averaged, the numbers are consistent with the promoted 110-mile combined range. The company confirms that every dealer that will have the LiveWire in its showroom will also offer a public fast-charging (DCFC) station.
What about "that Harley sound" that makes Harlistas' gonads purr? Don't worry, the company thought of that too and it promises that the LiveWire will produce a "signature sound"—did it send one of its Milwaukee Eight in the recording studio or will twisting the throttle blast out Slow Ride's opening guitar rif?
HARLEY-DAVIDSON ELECTRIFIES THE FUTURE OF TWO-WHEELS WITH LIVEWIRE™
LiveWire Motorcycle and Groundbreaking Lightweight Electric Concepts Shine at Geneva International Motor Show
(Vaughan, ON) March 5, 2019 – Harley-Davidson is displaying the highly anticipated 2020 LiveWire™ along with three lightweight EV future concepts at the Geneva International Motor Show. In addition to updated production specifications for LiveWire, the company announced that deliveries can be expected in Q4 2019 in most European countries and Canada. U.S. pre-orders are open now.
Today, Harley-Davidson announced final production-verified performance figures for LiveWire:
- 0 to 60 mph in 3.0 seconds and 60 to 80 mph in 1.9 seconds
- 140 miles (225 km) of city range or 88 miles (142 km) of combined stop-and-go and highway range as measured using the MIC City and MIC Combined (70mph) tests*
- Standard DC Fast Charge technology which provides a 0-80% of battery charge in 40 minutes or 0-100% in 60 minutes.
Harley-Davidson is showcasing two lightweight electrified future concepts recently displayed at CES, along with a new prototype Harley-Davidson- branded two-wheeled electric bike for kids. The new bike is the result of the recently reported acquisition of substantially all the assets of StaCyc, Inc., and further expands Harley-Davidson’s electric portfolio to include electric two-wheelers for young children ages 3 and older, and less than 75 lbs.
“The LiveWire is the apex in a new era of EV propulsion from Harley-Davidson. As leaders in the electrification of motorcycling, we’re fulfilling our commitment by offering a full range of e-two-wheelers for the youngest of riders, all the way to the rider who is looking for a premium, high-performance EV experience,” said Marc McAllister Vice President Product Planning and Portfolio.
Harley-Davidson’s electric motorcycle portfolio is a significant part of the More Roads to Harley-Davidson plan to accelerate building the next generation of riders through new products in additional motorcycle segments, broader access and a commitment to strengthen dealers globally.
An All-New EV Riding Experience
Accessible to new motorcyclists and a thrill for accomplished riders, the LiveWire motorcycle is the perfect combination of power, performance and technology. Features include:
- Performance and range optimized for the urban street-rider: The high-voltage battery provides 140 miles (225 km) of city range or 88 miles (142 km) of combined stop-and-go and highway range as measured using the J2982 Riding Range Test Procedure MIC City and MIC Combined (70mph) tests*. A DC Fast Charge (DCFC) may be used to charge the LiveWire™ motorcycle through a SAE J1772 connector (CCS2 – IEC type 2 charging connector in European and some other international markets). All Harley-Davidson dealers who sell the LiveWire™ motorcycle will offer a public DCFC charging station. DCFC can provide a 0-80% of battery capacity in 40 minutes or 0-100% in 60 minutes.
- Amazing acceleration: from 0 to 60 mph in 3.0 seconds and 60-80 in 1.9 seconds. The instant torque provided by the H-D Revelation™ electric powertrain can produce 100 percent of its rated torque once the throttle is twisted, and 100 percent of that torque is always available. Top speed is 110mph.
- Twist-and-go ease of use: Livewire’s electric powertrain requires no clutch and no gear shifting, greatly simplifying operation for new riders. All riders will appreciate the braking effect of the power regeneration mode as it adds charge to the battery, especially in stop-and-go urban traffic.
- Handling and control: The LiveWire motorcycle is equipped with an Electronic Chassis Control (ECC) system that utilizes the cornering-enhanced Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Traction Control System (TCS) and Drag-Torque Slip Control System (DSCS) to monitor and manage front and rear brake torque as well as motor torque to the rear wheel to enhance rider control and balance vehicle performance across diverse riding environments. The system is fully electronic and utilizes the latest six-axis inertial measurement unit (IMU) and ABS sensor technology. The separate functions of ECC work together to give the rider more confidence and control in less-than-ideal situations.
- H-D™ Connect Service: Subject to available markets, the LiveWire is equipped with H-D™ Connect, which pairs motorcycle riders with their bikes through an LTE-enabled Telematics Control Unit coupled with connectivity and cloud services using the latest version of the Harley-Davidson™ Mobile App. With H-D Connect, data is collected and transferred to the mobile app to provide information to the rider’s smartphone about:
- Motorcycle status: Information available through H-D Connect includes battery charge status and available range from any location where a sufficient cellular signal is available. This allows the rider to remotely check the charge status including charge level and time to completion. Riders will be able to locate a charging station with ease thanks to an integrated location finder built into the H-D App.
- Tamper alerts and vehicle location: H-D Connect indicates the location of the parked LiveWire motorcycle and alerts can be sent to the rider’s smartphone if the bike is tampered with or moved. GPS-enabled stolen-vehicle tracking provides peace of mind that the motorcycle’s location can be tracked.**
- Service reminders and notifications: Reminders about upcoming vehicle service requirements, automated service reminders and other vehicle care notifications.
- Premium Components: Premium high-performance SHOWA® BFRC™ (Balanced Free Rear Cushion-lite) mono-shock rear suspension is fully adjustable and designed to deliver a comfortable ride and precise handling. Premium SHOWA® SFF-BP® (Separate Function front Fork-Big Piston) match the performance and adjustability of the rear shock and deliver exceptional low-speed damping control – ideal for composed control in typical urban riding conditions. Brembo® Monoblock front brake calipers grip dual 300 mm-diameter rotors and deliver outstanding power with a crisp feel for confident braking performance.
Distinctive Harley-Davidson sound, minimal vibration: The H-D Revelation electric powertrain produces minimal vibration, heat, and noise, all of which enhance rider comfort. The LiveWire model is designed to produce a new signature Harley-Davidson sound as it accelerates and gains speed. This new futuristic sound represents the smooth, electric power of the LiveWire motorcycle.