In just over a week, women riders all over the world will begin participating in The Women Riders World Relay, carrying a baton across the globe for fun and inspiration. The point is to be “eye-openers,” that is, to show that women ride motorcycles in large enough numbers to be taken seriously. And we do!

The founder, Hayley Bell, says “I wanted to ignite a global sisterhood of inspirational women to promote courage, adventure, unity and passion for biking from all corners of the world and do something that’s never been done before to this scale. My aim is to WOW the industry into realizing the global market for women in Motorsports and to inspire women worldwide.

"Going into motorcycle stores and seeing a lack of choice, combined with stereotypical pink and being told 'there just isn’t the market for women,' highlighted to me just one small element of a much bigger picture around women in Motorsports. I want to show the industry the force behind the market that is so blindly overlooked. I am doing this because women bikers can make this happen.”

When I read this I feel like she’s in my head, and I wish I had thought of this. It seems to be a chicken-and-egg problem with motorcycle manufacturers and gear manufacturers. Women are the fastest-growing segment of motorcyclists, but riding gear made for women is still tough to find. Are women discouraged from riding when they can’t find gear to ride? Or are manufacturers’ complaints correct, that the segment still isn’t large enough to be worth their time and effort?

This ride really is global, and it absolutely is a relay. There exists an actual wooden baton that will be passed from rider to rider. Each rider will ride a “leg” of the trip and then pass the baton to the next rider. The ride begins this month in Scotland. There will be an opening event on the tenth of March at the Ace Cafe in London, with guest speakers like Elspeth Beard and Jenny Tinmouth.

You can follow the group on Facebook if that’s your preference, but all of the real nitty gritty, the schedule and a bunch more information for the WRWR is on their website. You can follow the route, sign up to ride with the relay, or sign up to help out!

Source: Women Riders World Relay