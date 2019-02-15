The annual Pike’s Peak Hillclimb approaches. June 30th is closer than we all think, and Aprilia USA has announced the bike and rider who will strive for victory on their behalf in the timed run. Australian racer and Cycle News Road Test Editor Rennie Scaysbrook will ride a Tuono V4 1100 Factory in the Heavyweight motorcycle class this year.

The Pikes Peak Hillclimb features 156 corners over 4,720 feet (that’s about 9/10ths of a mile) of road and up 14,115 feet of elevation. This is an extremely challenging race and weather can have a huge influence on the surface and the results. Very few riders have made it to the top in under ten minutes, so that will give you some idea of the challenges and terrain the racers face.

Aprilia’s racing history drives it to compete in this race, the only one of its kind in the US, mainly to showcase the Tuono Factory’s capability, as it is their best-selling model.

Scaysbrook, who will pilot the bike through all 156 corners and up a hill high enough to cause altitude sickness, is no stranger to Pikes Peak and last year finished .069 seconds short of a first-place victory. The combination of a skilled rider and a very powerful motorbike makes for a compelling combination.

The Australian says “I am absolutely ecstatic to take on the PPIHC challenge with Aprilia. I know the Tuono 1100 Factory is a jewel of a motorcycle and should prove a serious contender for the Heavyweight honors. I’ll be putting absolutely everything into this—I can’t wait to get started.”

The marque has earned 54 world racing titles including seven in the World SBK Championship. The Tuono is powered by Aprilia’s RSV4 engine: a 1077cc longitudinal 65° V4 cylinder, 4-stroke, liquid cooled engine that puts out 175hp and 121Nm of peak torque.

No matter who wins, the Pikes Peak Hillclimb is always worth watching. Go ahead, scroll back up there and watch the video, I dare you.

Sources: Aprilia.com, CycleNews