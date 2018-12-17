To put it mildly, the year has been difficult for the latest iteration of the Ducati Panigale V4. In fact, new owners of the model have most likely make friends with their dealer by now as the 2018 model-year has been targeted by no less than four recalls this year only for leaks and faulty brakes. We’ll have to add yet another leak to the 2018 black list. Owners of a recent V4, it’s time to call your buddy once more.

Ducati has issued another recall for the 2018-2019 Ducati Panigale V4. Once again, all variations of the model are targeted: V4, V4 S, and V4 SP. This time, Ducati is investigating the timing chain tensioner that could loosen up and cause an oil leak through the adjustment bolt, onto the rear tire. We all know what oil does and why oil on a tire isn’t exactly a good scenario. This might not only damage the vehicle, but it also increases the risks of the tire losing traction. A rogue rear wheel is a recipe for disaster. Thankfully, the fix is rather straightforward: the dealers will only need to tighten the tensioners to spec.

The recall was issued on December 3, 2018 and targets a total of 1,502 units. It was assigned the NHTSA campaign number 18V854000. Current owners of the 2018 and 2019 Panigale V4 can reach out to the Ducati North America customer service at 1-888-391-5446 to have their VIN verified and confirm whether their vehicle is at risk. They can also check in with the NHTSA by calling the customer hotline at 1-888-327-4236. The recall start date has been set to January 25, 2019.