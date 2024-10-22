On October 8th, Pirelli Tire, LLC announced a recall for several of the tires owned by the company. This recall applies to certain Scorpion Trail II, Metzeler Tourance Next, and Next II tires sold as replacements and for the Metzeler Tourance Next 150/70R18 M/C 70V tire, also tires that were installed as original equipment on certain Triumph motorcycles.

The safety concern is that the tire tread may separate, which would cause instability and increase the risk of a crash. Specifically, irregular tire wear may break the left belt reinforcement, causing pieces of thread to separate.

It's estimated that 3,093 units are affected. The recall report lists specific sizes affected, and you can refer to it here.

If you have any of the affected tires, dealers will replace them free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on November 6, 2024, but owners can contact Pirelli Customer Service at 1-800-747-3554.

Owners can also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153) or visit nhtsa.gov. The NHTSA campaign number is 24T011000.

Here's a quick rundown of some of the specific brands, models, and sizes affected: Metzeler Tourance Next /150/70R18 M/C, Metzeler Tourance Next II/150/70R18 M/C, AND Pirelli Scorpion Trail II/150/70R18 M/C.

Tire tread separation isn't something to take a chance with, so if you're worried you're rolling on defective rubber, get it checked out immediately.