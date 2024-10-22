KTM has quite a lot in store for us at EICMA. From crazy cutting-edge tech, to bigger TFT displays (because who doesn’t love gigantic touchscreen tablets in place of gauges, right?), and of course, its new AMT, or Automated Manual Transmission, it’s obvious that KTM isn’t playing around when it comes to making a bang at EICMA.

But clearly, under the Pierer umbrella, KTM isn’t the only one hoping to make a splash at EICMA. Husqvarna also recently dropped a teaser, hinting at what it has in store for everyone at this year’s EICMA. And if you look beyond all the flowery words in Husky’s press release, you’ll find some pretty interesting tidbits of information.

For starters, the entirety of Husqvarna’s on-road and off-road models will be on full display at the show. So yeah, we’ll get to see bikes like the new Svartpilen and Vitpilen 801 up close and personal. But Husqvarna also promises to launch something new—something the world has never seen before.

In Husky’s own words, it’s an “all-new, pioneering motorcycle.” So, what could it be?

Quite frankly, it could be anything under the sun, but if we look at Husky’s choice of words, well, the answer might as well be staring us right in the face. You see, a street-legal electric motorcycle seems to be on the horizon, and it’s called the Pioneer, an electric dual-sport that’s based on the same platform as KTM’s Freeride—at least according to decoded VIN docs in this article from Motorcycle.com.

Surely, if this thing becomes a reality, it’ll be the first full-size electric motorcycle from Husky, and a fine addition to its electric lineup, which at present, consists of kid-friendly, off-road focused machines. It’ll also surely bring its A-game to the likes of the Zero FXS and Can-Am Origin and Pulse EVs.

Of course, it would also be interesting to finally see the Husqvarna E-Pilen in the metal. This bike generated quite a bit of buzz, as it first debuted in concept form back in 2021. Back then, it was a joint project between Husqvarna and Bajaj, and was built on the same platform as that of the 390 Duke and Svartpilen and Vitpilen 401. Since then, the project has pretty much fallen silent, but hey, maybe now's the time for this thing to emerge from the shadows.

Now, we can speculate all we want, but it’s clear that Husqvarna, along with the rest of the Pierer Mobility Group, has got some pretty big things planned for EICMA. We won’t have to wait that much longer, as EICMA’s set to happen from November 7 to 10, at the Fiera Milano Exhibition Center in Milan, Italy.