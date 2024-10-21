It's the back half of 2024, and Honda is currently in the midst of a global electrification push. While it's still producing many combustion vehicles, if you've been paying attention, you can clearly see the effort the entire company has been putting into diversifying its powertrain portfolio, across the board.

That includes big things, like cars and trucks, as well as small things, like scooters, generators, and lawnmowers. And as both a person who's been watching the advancement of the Honda Mobile Power Pack e: in other markets with interest, as well as a person who's had a perfectly capable Honda walk-behind lawnmower (gas-powered) for years, you'd better believe my ears perked up when I heard about Honda's new electric lawnmowers.

Over at Equip Exposition, Honda's been showing off its newest 2025 battery-powered walk-behind lawn mowers: the HRX, HRN, and HRC (no, not Honda Racing Corporation this time, although maybe they should offer a graphics package). It's also touting the new ZTR (zero turn radius) commercial riding mower, which will be "the first electrified power product produced at Honda North Carolina Manufacturing in Swepsonville and made using domestic and globally sourced parts."

And, I mean, they look cool. You know, as cool as lawnmowers are going to look. I say that affectionately, as the first powered vehicle I can remember being drawn toward was, in fact, the riding mower my grandfather had (and wouldn't let me ride, because I was a tiny child and he didn't want me to get hurt).

Like, I thought it was so cool at the time that I remember offering to help him wash it. (Yes, I was a strange kid, but also the soap smelled really good, OK?)

But at the same time, as I carefully read the press release and perused the photos that Honda provided to announce its new BEV mowers, I couldn't help but wonder about the Honda Mobile Power Pack e:.

Because none of these mowers appeared to use it. So, I reached out to American Honda to confirm whether this was the case. I was told that yes, this is indeed a different battery system that has nothing to do with the Honda Mobile Power Pack e:.

Get the best news, reviews, columns, and more delivered straight to your inbox. Sign up

and For more information, read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use

Naturally, I also asked if there's any information on when we can expect to see any Honda Mobile Power Pack e: powered products for the US market. To that, our friendly Honda rep said no, not at this time, but added that he's also excited to see how the project continues to develop.

And, I mean, it's been fascinating to watch from afar. We've seen it tested in small construction equipment, used in the context of a cool electric generator setup called the Honda Power Pod e:, and even used to power tourist boats in Japan. That's on top of the first uses the HMPP e: rolled out in; delivery scooters including the Honda Benly e: , Honda Gyro e:, and Honda Gyro Canopy e:.

Oh, and we can't forget the supremely useful and cool-looking Gachaco battery swapping stations powered by HMPP e: units. Why do you need an HMPP e:? It doesn't really matter, does it? What matters is that you can easily go to such a station and swap them. Or you can charge them at home, and then use them to power an increasing range of things. The commercial swap-station part is a bit like propane canisters, only better and with a wider range of possible use cases (especially since you can also charge the battery packs at home, unlike propane).

Gallery: Honda Electric Mowers

8 Photos Honda

When the HMPP e: first rolled out, one of the first things my brain wondered about was when Honda would integrate it into future lawnmowers. I have a neighbor who has a different EV mower that they use regularly, but it seems like the battery doesn't last super long, and then they have to plug the whole thing in. Swappable battery packs like the HMPP e: seem absolutely made for a situation like that.

Please note, Honda didn't tell us that we're never getting the HMPP; only that they have no information they can share just now about when that might happen.

From previous experience, Honda (and other companies, too) likes to keep its cards close to its chest and not share information about what's coming until it's good and ready. It's the opposite situation of Yamaha and the R9, which was probably the worst-kept secret in the motorcycling world in a loooong time, and it's understandable why they might feel that way.

So, the new Honda BEV lawnmowers look cool, but it unfortunately looks like we'll be waiting a bit longer for our first taste of Honda Mobile Power Pack e: -powered devices in the US. But I, for one, look forward to one day maybe being able to swap battery packs between the scooter I ride to the grocery store and the lawnmower I use to go cut the grass when I get home.