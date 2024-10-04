What’s one sportbike you consider as the sportbike to rule them all? Well, in the context of today’s market, your answer would probably be a European hypersport—perhaps the Ducati Panigale V4 or the M 1000 RR. That said, you’d probably be right, but if we were to turn back the clock two decades, chances are your answer would’ve been quite different. Perhaps a lot more Japanese.

Personally, the Honda CBR1000RR was and always will be a bike I credit to getting me bit by the two-wheeled bug. I remember it clear as day—it was the summer of 2004 and my mom took a 10-year-old me to the edge of the highway to watch dozens of motorcyclists zoom their way up the mountain. A vibrant Honda CBR1000RR complete with its Repsol MotoGP-inspired livery immediately caught my eye and had my jaw to the floor. Since then, I've been hooked on bikes.

Now, you might be asking, “What’s EJ going on about here?” Well, I’m just trying to say that the Honda CBR1000RR—regardless of generation—is one badass machine. And Honda’s made it even more badass with this sick Carbon Edition.

Honda

More specifically, this carbon-clad beast is based on the top-tier Fireblade, the one with one extra R than what we’re used to. And according to Honda, it’s the “epitome of stealth racing in all-black straight from the factory.” And indeed, from a distance, this thing looks stealthy AF, but up close, you could spend a good amount of time admiring each and every detail.

Honda says that the CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP Carbon Edition has been inspired by HRC’s racing initiatives, and features components developed from the RC213V race bike. These include a full pre-preg carbon front and rear mudguard, engine guard, center fairing, winglets, and airbox cover. The bike also features the HRC logo emblazoned on the fairing, serving as the only splash of blue and white on the bike.

Honda

Beneath the surface, the CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP Carbon Edition (deep breath) is mechanically identical to its non-carbon clad sibling in that it’s sporting a liter-class four-banger dishing out north of 200 ponies, cutting-edge racing electronics, and a servo-actuated Akrapovic exhaust system. It’s a serious piece of kit and by no means kid's stuff. So you’ll really need to know exactly what you’re doing should you even attempt to ride this thing spiritedly.

As for the Carbon Edition, only 300 will ever be produced, and as of this writing, it seems to be available only in France and the UK. Honda France says that only 70 will make their way to France, with the rest of the allocation probably slated for the UK and other parts of Europe.

To that end, we can only hope that this thing makes its way stateside, as this stealthy hypersport will surely be the ultimate flex in any bike meet. Oh, and a hoot to ride around the track, too.