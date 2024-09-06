Custom builds come in a wide variety of shapes and sizes. On the one hand, you have ground-up builds that change the look of a bike completely. And on the other hand, you have catalog builds with fancy bolt-on parts.

But no matter what you choose, it’s always fun to live vicariously through all the builds we see online. Heck, you might even get some inspiration while you’re at it.

Personally, I’m a sucker for high-performance naked sportbikes. So when I came across this crazy BMW M 1000 R build from GP Products, I was instantly hooked. Everything from the filming, the fancy parts, custom paintwork, and meticulous progress had me glued to my screen just immersing myself in all the details.

For those unfamiliar with GP Products, it's a high-performance custom workshop out in The Netherlands, and the video starts off in the way we all dream of buying a brand-new bike—walk into a dealership fully geared up, and just pick whatever bike tickles your fancy. Our helmeted protagonist, slick Arai Rapide Neo, by the way, hops onto pretty much everything Van Harten BMW has to offer—from an R 1300 GS to an R 18 to an S 1000 RR, all before finally settling on the M 1000 R.

Stoked about his decision, he gleefully rides out of the dealership without saying a word. But instead of riding into the sunset like most of us would, he instead goes straight to GP Products HQ, where the magic is just about to begin.

A technician goes straight to work stripping the bike down to its bones. Everything from the bodywork, wheels, suspension, and even the subframe are taken apart and all sent off for some serious custom work. We’re treated to a very aesthetically pleasing montage of everything that goes into the build.

The bike’s suspension is sent over to suspension specialist Buxur, while the body panels and subframe are taken to Unlimited Colors for a unique satin carbon bronze finish. Tons of fancy carbon fiber parts are custom-made by Ilmberger, including a tank cover, front brake ducts, and frame and swingarm covers.

When all the parts come back, the bike is treated to a wide array of fancy goodies that are sure to make any performance junky froth at the mouth. We’re talking Evotech Performance protection, Motogadget bar-end mirrors, CNC-milled accessories from Gilles Tooling, and lightweight carbon fiber wheels from Rotobox. Clearly, the build has an air of maximalism about it, all while giving the M 1000 R a super high-performance, yet OEM-plus vibe.

Get the best news, reviews, columns, and more delivered straight to your inbox. Sign up

and For more information, read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use

Later on in the video, it’s revealed that the bike’s design was inspired by a fancy four-wheeler, a Land Rover Range Rover Sport SV, a high-performance SUV. The satin bronze finish on the M 1000 R mirrors the Range Rover’s unique colorway, while the neon yellow subframe echoes the bright yellow Brembo calipers on the Range Rover.

All in all, the build was by no means cheap. Including the price of the bike, the custom M 1000 R carries a hefty price tag of 56,000 euros or about $62,500 USD.

Honestly, this custom build is nothing short of wild, perhaps even borderline excessive. It’s almost too pretty to ride, which is a shame because the M 1000 R is one hell of a hyper-naked machine. But hey, that’s just me.

Would you ride an ultra-fancy hyper-naked bike like this? Let us know in the comments.