GasGas is one of the most successful dirtbike manufacturers, especially when it comes to racing. And for 2025, GasGas is leveraging its racing success with the launch of the EC 300 GP.

Now, this bike’s pretty damn special because it holds the distinction of being the brand’s first special-edition enduro bike. And oh boy, is it special.

According to GasGas, this thing’s meant to pay tribute to literally every champion that’s ever raced a GasGas to an enduro world title. And what better way to do this than with a livery that harkens back to GasGas’ glory days of racing: the '90s.

GasGas says that the EC 300 GP’s graphics were inspired by the 1994 World Championship-winning enduro bike ridden to victory by Paul Edmondson. Granted, despite the differences in bodywork with the new bike looking much sharper and sleeker, the resemblance is nevertheless uncanny.

But the goodies don’t end with just a fancy decal kit. GasGas spices up the 300 GP’s spec sheet by throwing in a whole bunch of race-ready goodies. For starters, the bike gets blacked-out Neken bars with matching black handguards. Up front, a red front axle puller makes wheel swaps a breeze all while adding a touch of bling. The brakes have been given an upgrade, too, with beefed-up rotors installed on the front and back.

The list goes on, and you can see all the flashy bits and pieces that come with the EC 300 GP on GasGas’ official website.

But beneath the surface, the EC 300 GP is based on the already capable EC 300, a bike that’s been praised for its nimbleness, technical prowess, and overall impressive performance. It’s powered by a punchy two-stroke thumper with a map switch that lets you fine-tune performance on the fly. GasGas says that this thing’s ready to conquer long days out on the trails thanks to a radiator fan that kicks in to keep temps at bay, too.

Clearly, the 2025 GasGas EC 300 GP is an impressive bit of kit reserved for die-hard enduro aficionados who want to stand out on the trails. And for an MSRP of $11,299 USD, this thing can be yours.

90s-inspired enduro bikes have been emerging recently with manufacturers tapping on racing nostalgia when coming up with special editions of popular dirtbikes. GasGas’ sister company Husqvarna recently unveiled its own 90s-themed range of special-edition dirtbikes in the Heritage range of enduros and motocrossers.

We’ve seen the whole neo-retro trend spread across nearly all segments of motorcycling. From classic-style scramblers and cafe-racers to Dakar-inspired adventure machines, could the retro craze now be making its way off road? Well, I’d certainly love to see it.