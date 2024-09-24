It’s an exciting time for MotoGP fans, as even though we’re still in the thick of the 2024 season, big changes are rolling out previewing what’s to come in the 2025 season.

Out of all the manufacturers that have been generating quite a buzz surrounding the premiere racing series, it’s definitely Yamaha that’s been making the most headlines as of late. For starters, it’s been confirmed that Yamaha is indeed working on a new V4 engine, ultimately putting its totally badass, albeit long-in-the-tooth crossplane inline-four to sleep.

And while we can’t expect to see a V4-powered Yamaha race bike on the MotoGP grid at least until 2026, what we will see by the 2025 season is the addition of a fine racer to tha Yamaha paddock.

I am, of course, talking about the Aussie Jack Miller, who has officially been drafted to the Prima Pramac Yamaha Factory Team. Miller will be joining Yamaha under a one-year contract for the 2025 season, with his renewal being subject to approval for the following season.

Lin Jarvis, the Managing Director of Yamaha Motor Racing, expressed his excitement and showed his support for Miller joining Yamaha in 2025. “With 10 years of experience in the MotoGP class with three different manufacturers, Jack will be a valuable asset for Yamaha. His speed, knowledge, work ethic, and team spirit will be invaluable to our project as we plan to improve the performance of the M1 in 2025 and beyond,” he said.

For the last two years, Jack Miller has been racing for the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing team. Currently sitting at 15th in the 2024 standings, it’s been a lackluster season for the Australian thus far, but hey, there are still quite a few races left in the calendar, so there’s a good chance that the Australian could still make his way up the leaderboards.

Prior to joining Team Orange, Miller was racing for the Ducati Factory Team where he saw considerable success. During the 2021 season, Miller made it to the top five, finishing the season in fourth place overall. 2022 was a similarly impressive year, with Miller finishing in P5 at the end of the season. Unfortunately for Jack, his shift to KTM didn’t bring him as much luck, as in 2023, he sat in P11, and now, with six more races left on the calendar, sits in P15.

With all that said, it’s clear that Jack Miller is hopeful for a better run when he moves to the Prima Pramac Yamaha Factory Team for 2025. He’ll be joined by his teammate Miguel Oliveira, who similarly makes a move from Aprilia to Yamaha for 2025.

Let’s all wish Jack Miller the best for the rest of the 2024 season and the upcoming 2025 season. Hopefully we’ll see many more shoeys from this dude on the podium.