Scorpion’s New Kids Helmet Gets ECE 22.06 Certification, Tons Of Features

Getting our kids on two wheels is undeniably an exciting thing. I mean, who doesn’t love sharing their passions with the people they love and care about the most, right? But of course, as is the case with all things in life, we have to make sure that we’re preparing them for what’s ahead to the very best of our abilities.

Naturally, this means investing in riding classes, getting them a bike that’s just right for their skill level, and of course, investing in proper riding gear that’s designed to protect them the very best way possible.

Now, finding kid-specific helmets used to be a very difficult task, but these days, a lot of gear and equipment specialists recognize that motorcycling is a sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages. And so, we’re starting to see some really good kids' helmets on the market.

One of these comes from Scorpion, a brand that has quite the proven track record. Apart from protecting the heads of some of the world’s top racers, Scorpion also has a wide selection of helmets ranging from commuting, off-road and adventure, track riding, and now, even kids.

Get the best news, reviews, columns, and more delivered straight to your inbox. Sign up

and For more information, read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use

It’s called the EXO-JNR Air, it just might be one of the best-equipped kids' helmets on the market today, as it not only boasts ECE 22.06 certification, but it also comes with features that could put some fancy grown-up helmets to shame. As the name suggests, the EXO-JNR Air features Scorpion’s AirFit system. Equipped with a mechanism that pumps air into the cheek pads, the AirFit system ensures a perfect fit all while keeping it easy to wear and remove the helmet.

And for extra comfort on the noggins of the youngsters, the EXO-JNR Air comes with a moisture-wicking inner liner dubbed Kwikwick C, as well as Scorpion’s Kwikfit that makes it easy for users to wear eyeglasses and other eyewear when using the helmet.

Last but not least, the Scorpion EXO-JNR Air is Pinlock-ready, and comes with the brand’s Ellip-Tec visor mechanism, allowing quick and tool-less visor changes.

So yeah, in essence, the Scorpion EXO-JNR Air is packing all the features you’d expect to find on a grown-up helmet, but optimized for youngsters who have the intention of taking the two-wheeled lifestyle seriously.

You can find all the specs, details, and sizing information of the Scorpion EXO-JNR Air on Scorpion’s official website, as well as choose from a wide selection of colorways that’ll suit your youngster’s preferences.