There’s a certain cool factor when it comes to carbon fiber helmets, especially when they come with a sleek exposed weave. I mean, what’s not to love? They’re sleek, aerodynamic, and pretty damn light which also makes them comfy to wear.

But if there’s one thing carbon helmets have proven over the years, it’s that they’re really expensive. That being said, a small brand based in Germany by the name of MTR wants to change that. It recently unveiled its newest helmet called the S-15 Carbon, and on paper, it seems like a steal.

The S-15 Carbon sports a carbon fiber shell, a glossy carbon weave finish, a drop-down visor, and a contoured shape that gives it a very sport-touring look. It’s certified under the latest ECE 22.06 standard, too.

Oh, and it retails for just 200 euros, or about $221 USD.

And given that similar helmets from bigger brands tend to retail for several times this amount, one can’t help but wonder, what’s the catch? After doing some digging, I found out that MTR is a brand of Louis Moto, a massive motorcycle gear and equipment distributor headquartered in Germany. Louis Moto’s catalog is nothing short of impressive, as it carries anything and everything from the two-wheeled world’s best brands. From Alpinestars to Dainese, Givi to Kriega, QuadLock to Troy Lee Designs.

Louis also sells helmets from pretty much all the big brands such as Arai, AGV, HJC, and Shoei.

But apart from carrying the biggest names in the industry, Louis also has its own in-house brands. Brands that don’t focus so much on prestige or heritage, but rather, lowering costs and providing riders on a budget with certified riding gear. MTR is one of those brands, and it’s important to take that into consideration when looking at the S-15 Carbon.

Louis Moto

Get the best news, reviews, columns, and more delivered straight to your inbox. Sign up

and For more information, read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use

When you buy a helmet, what are you really paying for? Raw materials? Sure. The technology? Hell yeah. But in reality, a big chunk of the price you pay is actually for the logo plastered on the helmet, as well as all the nice-to-haves that accompany that logo.

Big brands like those I mentioned earlier sometimes charge north of $1,000 for their helmets, and that’s largely thanks to the heritage they carry and the premium materials and features they throw into their products.

As for the MTR S-15 Carbon, well, it’s made in China in a factory commissioned by Louis Moto, and designed to meet ECE 22.06 safety standards. It’s essentially a barebones touring helmet that just so happens to have a carbon fiber shell. So we can’t really expect it to have the same plush interiors, sophisticated ventilation, and bucketloads of adjustability as that of its more premium counterparts.

You can, at least, be assured that it’s gonna keep you safe, as the ECE 22.06 certification is pretty rigorous, and takes quite a lot of R&D to achieve. Plus, forums and threads on Reddit suggest that MTR, as well as the other in-house brands of Louis Moto, is pretty trustworthy.

And so, at the end of the day, it’s important to take the MTR S-15 Carbon for what it really is: an entry-level helmet with a carbon shell as its standout feature. Sure, it’s perfect for beginners or riders looking to go for that carbon look on a budget. But it’s by no means a competitor to the likes of the AGV Pista or HJC RPHA 1.

Like all things in life, when it comes to helmets, it’s important to know exactly what you’re paying for—and not paying for—before pulling the trigger.