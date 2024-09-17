The wait is finally over, and Triumph's sneaky peek at a Modern Classic with a big RS on the tank turns out to have been the 2025 Speed Twin 1200 RS. But it's not the only new 2025 Speed Twin 1200 that's about to hit the streets.

While the Speed Twin 1200 family gets a bit of restyling for 2025, there's more than aesthetic upgrades to consider with this update. The Speed Twin 1200 and Speed Twin 1200 RS each get their own ergonomic profiles, with the base 1200 receiving slightly higher handlebars that are also a bit further forward. The RS, on the other hand, gets a more aggressive rider position, with a higher seat, as well as higher and more rearset footpegs.

Triumph 2025 Triumph Speed Twin 1200 RS - Riding Triumph 2025 Triumph Speed Twin 1200 - Riding Triumph 2025 Triumph Speed Twin 1200 and Speed Twin 1200 RS

Another key difference between the base Speed Twin 1200 and the RS is the suspension. On the Speed Twin 1200, you get a 43mm Marzocchi fork up front, as well as twin Marzocchi rear shocks with remote reservoirs and preload adjustability. On the RS, there's a Marzocchi front fork, but the rear shocks are Öhlins.

Brakes and tires are also different between the two Speed Twin family members. The Speed Twin 1200 gets a pair of 320mm brake discs and Triumph-branded radially-mounted brake calipers. Tires are Metzeler Sportec M9RRs.

On the RS, the front rotors are also 320mm, but the brake calipers are upgraded to a pair of Brembo Stylemas. The tires are Metzeler Racetec RR K3s.

Lest you think that Triumph simply upgraded components and left the engine alone, the house of Hinckley would like to assure you that's not the case. Instead, it boasts a slight bump in power from the liquid-cooled, 1200cc parallel twin. It now makes a claimed 103.5 brake horsepower at 7,750 rpm, as well as 82.6 pound-feet of torque at 4,250 rpm.

What about ride modes and electronics? The Speed Twin 1200 family gets Road and Rain riding modes, as well as cornering ABS and traction control fitted as standard. If you choose the RS, you'll also get a Sport riding mode that crisps up throttle response and tweaks the TC slightly. The RS also gets the up and down quickshifter known as Triumph Shift Assist.

On the dash, you'll see a classic round bezel encasing an LCD and TFT display. There's also a convenient USB-C port located on the side of the display. Brushed aluminum accents are also everywhere, from the headlight bezel to the heel guards.

Pricing and availability will vary by region. In the US and Canada, Triumph says that the 2025 Speed Twin 1200s will arrive in dealerships beginning in mid-December 2024. The 2025 Speed Twin 1200 starts at an MSRP of US $13,595 (CAD $15,495), while the 2025 Speed Twin 1200 RS starts at US $15,995 (CAD $18,395).

Now that it's finally here, what do you think of the 2025 updates? Are you excited about the RS? Let us know in the comments!

Gallery: 2025 Triumph Speed Twin 1200 Family