The Honda CBX is considered by many as the holy grail of classic Honda motorcycles. It’s a prized possession in many of the world’s biggest collectors’ garages, with automotive icons like Jay Leno and even Evel Knievel at some point in time having the CBX in their collections.

But what exactly makes the CBX so special and such a sought-after piece for collectors and enthusiasts alike? Well, the answer is simple, really—it’s the engine. The CBX really is a one-of-a-kind motorcycle and one that has never been replicated since. It’s powered by a 1,047cc inline-six engine that sits completely exposed for the entire world to see and hear. And if you’ve seen and heard this thing in person, it’s a bike that’ll surely send shivers down your spine.

I’ve had the privilege of getting up close and personal with one, as a friend who happens to be a diehard classic bike collector has a pristine one in his collection. And believe me, this thing’s aura is something else.

Maybe it’s because of its reputation, or the fact that it’s just so damn pristine (and not to mention expensive to restore and maintain, especially here in the Philippines), but I shied away from even swinging my leg over this thing.

Burns & Co Auctions The bike hasn't run in almost 35 years.

That said, an unmolested example of the CBX is extremely hard to come by, and a lucky individual from The Land Down Under managed to secure one for a pretty good deal. Sure, $30,000 USD is by no means chump change, but it’s quite the bargain considering some CBXs have sold for close to $40,000 and even $50,000 USD in similar condition.

This particular bike was sold at an obscure motorcycle auction just outside of Melbourne. It was a completely original 1979 CBX with just north of 1,600 miles on the clock. According to the listing, the bike was acquired by the seller seven years ago from an estate sale. It was registered and ridden from 1979 to 1981, and then decommissioned and completely untouched from 1982 to 2017. The bike has been cleaned and looked after, but never started.

Now, I don’t know who managed to win the bid for this bike. But it goes without saying that they must be over the moon with their new purchase. Whether or not they decide to restore it and bring it back to running condition remains to be seen.

But come on, they’d be remiss not to bring this thing back to life, as the smooth and silky sound of an inline-six firing on all cylinders is pretty much what this bike is all about.