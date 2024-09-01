Custom builds come in all shapes and sizes. On the one hand, we have bikes that are meant to turn heads and catch attention. Showcasing the craftsmanship and artistry of their builders, these things are most at home in bike shows and art galleries.

On the other hand, we have high-performance custom builds that are more about function than they are form. Here, builders push the bounds of human engineering, eking out more and more power from engines which sometimes have no business pumping out those levels of horsepower and torque. That's exactly the category this particular custom top speed bike falls under.

Built by none other than TTS Performance, very little has been disclosed about this machine other than the fact that it’s powered by a 250cc Honda engine. Oh yeah, and it’s also turbocharged.

In case you weren’t aware, TTS Performance is, well, all about performance. Based out of the UK, the company specializes in some seriously potent builds. In fact, we’ve talked about a number of their builds in the past, with the most notable having to be the TTS Superbusa, dishing out an absolutely epic 380 ponies and 238 pounds of torque.

We also get a glimpse of some of TTS’ builds at the start of the video, including a bonkers 300-horsepower supercharged Harley. One of TTS’ many boosted Hayabusas also made a quick appearance in the video, with this particular one looking pretty stock, but hiding a supercharger and 390 horsepower beneath the surface.

But in the case of this heavily modified, Honda four-banger-powered top speed bike, chances are the power output is nowhere near this figure. Still, it just might be one of the best-sounding, highest-revving, small-displacement engines with forced induction, and that in itself is a win in my book.

We’re treated to a brief walkthrough of the bike, and right off the bat, it’s clear that tons of fabrication work, as well as a bunch of creative thinking had to go into this bike. The dude who set up the bike intends to use it as a land speed bike, and it’s clear to see this from its ultra low-slung setup and extended wheelbase. It’s even rocking a set of KTM wheels that look like they’ve been pulled straight off a 390 series street bike.

TTS fabricated the custom racer with an intercooler, as well as a fuel tank, to fix some packaging issues the owner was having with the bike. The team also relocated the injectors to prevent the turbo from blowing fuel all over the place. Hopefully, these tweaks will go a long way in keeping this thing running reliably at speed.

Of course, no racing build video is complete without a dyno run, and boy does this thing rip. It sounds absolutely insane, too, as it hits a whopping 18,000 rpm. Unfortunately, we’re not told the horsepower and torque figures of this thing, and it’d surely be interesting to see just how much juice they were able to squeeze from such a tiny engine.

How much power do you think this thing’s making? Leave a guess in the comments below. My guess is somewhere close to the 120 horsepower mark.