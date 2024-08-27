The Quickshift

KTM’s celebrating its 70th anniversary in 2024

In celebration, Team Orange has published a special magazine entitled “Limitless.”

“Limitless” dives deep into seven decades of KTM’s success in both racing and in the motorcycle industry as a whole.

We motorcyclists are definitely a very passionate bunch who tend to be fiercely loyal to our brands and manufacturers of choice. Oftentimes, this loyalty is born of admiration not just of the bikes we ride, but the stories—the rich legacy and history behind the brands we patronize.

For lots of us two-wheeled enthusiasts, racing fuels our enthusiasm even further, making us simp for these manufacturers even harder.

Indeed, the same is very much true with KTM. The Austrian brand has always been synonymous with performance and racing success. And in celebration of its 70th anniversary, Team Orange is rolling out a special magazine entitled “Limitless.”

According to KTM, “Limitless” isn’t just another motorcycle magazine; it’s a ride back through seven decades of the brand’s history. The magazine goes pretty deep into KTM’s roots, discussing how the brand evolved from a quaint workshop situated on the outskirts of Mattighofen to becoming one of the biggest European motorcycle manufacturers the world has ever seen.

For all intents and purposes, it’s the backstory behind KTM’s iconic tagline: Ready To Race.

“Limitless” is quite a hefty magazine, and unlike regular old magazines which can be discarded once read, you can actually keep this thing and use it as a coffee table book, or a nice piece of moto memorabilia in your garage. It’s more than 200 pages long and features dozens of articles and hundreds of high-resolution images, all capturing the essence of KTM’s racing prowess.

The magazine features stories about KTM’s trials and tribulations in some of the biggest racing series in the world, including the Dakar Rally and MotoGP. The brand’s top racers such as Toby Price, Brad Binder, and Dani Pedrosa all get the spotlight in “Limitless” too, so yeah, it looks like the magazine features a healthy mix of stories focusing on both man and machine.

Speaking of machines, “Limitless” also delves into the history of the entirety of KTM’s lineup—both on and off-road, as well as on and off the race track. Stories highlighting the origin of the KTM Duke series of street bikes, as well as the meticulous development of the KTM 990 RC R can all be found in the magazine. Of course, so too can KTM’s future-oriented initiatives, such as its upcoming electric models.

At the end of the day, whether you’re a die-hard KTM aficionado, or just a dude or dudette who appreciates anything and everything about motorcycles, “Limitless” serves as a bright orange reminder of why we do what we do. It’ll surely be a nice way to spend a rainy afternoon, and I’ll be sure to grab a copy once they become available in my neck of the woods.

And I’d suggest you do the same, too.