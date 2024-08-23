The Quickshift

Troy Lee Designs is one of the biggest brands in the bike and motocross apparel scene.

In 2022, it was acquired by 2 Ride Group.

Now, Troy Lee has bought back his company, eyeing even more expansion as an independent company.

If you expose yourself to pretty much any type of powersports—from ATV riding to motocross, heck, even enduro and downhill mountain biking—chances are you’re familiar with Troy Lee Designs.

The company’s logo can be seen emblazoned on pretty much everyone’s jerseys and helmets, from novice riders just starting out all the way to professional-level riders who can shred for days.

And with the uptick in the powersports industry, it’s clear that Troy Lee Designs has been doing pretty well. So well, in fact, that its founder, Troy Lee, has bought back his company and will be moving it forward as an independent company. It’s important to note that prior to the sale, Troy Lee Designs was owned by a company called 2 Ride Group, a powersports and outdoor gear manufacturer headquartered in France.

And before being purchased by 2 Ride Group, TLD was partnered with investment firm SBJ Capital. Now, it seems that TLD has managed to grow big enough to not need the support of these big companies, and Troy Lee seems confident in his and his family’s ability to drive TLD into the future.

Commenting on the strategic move, Troy Lee himself explained how passionate he is about the brand he created and built, and how he’s excited for what the future holds. “I’m incredibly passionate about our brand and our future. With strong leadership and dedicated partners, I’m stoked for what’s ahead. Peace & Wheelies,” he said.

Lee will continue his role as chairman, strategic brand advisor, and inspirational leader of TLD, while Jon-Erik Burleson will continue serving as the company’s CEO. And the company’s departure from 2 Ride Group seems to have been done on very good terms.

Burleson notes that TLD wouldn’t have been able to get to where it is today without the help and support of 2 Ride Group. “Over the past nine months, with the invaluable support of 2 Ride, we have built a robust platform. As an independent company, we are now equipped to grow and unlock the full potential of the premium brand that Troy Lee Designs is destined to be,” he explained.

So, what does the future of Troy Lee Designs look like? Well, Lee says that his independent company will continue to be a staple in the bike and motocross industry, with more helmets, jerseys, and technical apparel in the pipeline. 2 Ride Group will continue to be involved in the distribution of TLD products across North America, with TLD working with them to ensure continuous growth and expansion.

Troy Lee buying back his own company is clearly a smart move and one that has an eye to the future. It gets rid of the corporate constraints that can stifle creativity and innovation, and allows the brand to stay true to its roots.

Without the looming influence of a corporate owner, Troy Lee Designs can now make quicker decisions, move around more freely, and bring products to market at a much faster pace. Ultimately, this move sets the stage for a future where the brand can grow on its own terms, moving forward with the same speed and creativity that made it such a hit to begin with.